WATCH: Western Cape premier calls on Ramaphosa to open international travel by October

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants government to set a date in October for the opening of international travel. He will attend the President's Coordinating Council meeting on Tuesday where President Cyril Ramaphosa will be discussing the next phase of lockdown with ministers and premiers in South Africa. There is speculation that level 1 lockdown will soon be a reality. I’ll be going into PCC now where the president, ministers&premiers from across the country will be discussing the next phases of lockdown. I’ll be pushing for:

✅lifting of the curfew

✅opening of international travel

✅saving jobs&businesses by allowing more economic activity pic.twitter.com/j7AJrotIyS — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) September 15, 2020 Winde said in a video that he will motivate for the further opening of business and economic activity. He said people, especially in the Western Cape, have proven to be responsible during the pandemic, and are taking individual responsibility by changing their behaviour.

"They are able to take responsibility whether they are service providers or patrons. The Western Cape government for example is also well prepared for Covid-19. We have shown that we are able to track and manage this virus, and we continue to flatten the curve. Our province-wide hotspot management also continues.

"We are requesting that the government lifts the curb. We want a set date in October for the opening of international travel so that bookings can be made by international travellers who want to come to our country.

“Lastly, we want to save jobs and business by allowing more economic activity, such as events and sporting events. Our focus right now must be on saving jobs and avoiding a humanitarian crisis. We must do this now, and we must do it safely to move forward," he said.