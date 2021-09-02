WATCH: Would you try this Sky-Hi Ride in Cape Town?

For the daring, Hotel Sky Cape Town’s Sky-Hi Ride is an adventure in itself. Located on the 28th floor of Hotel Sky Cape Town, the exhilarating, gravity-defying drop falls at the speed of up to 100km per hour.

Dubbed as only one of three in the world, Sky-High Ride extends 146 meters above the city bowl. Here, travellers can soak in some of the most thrilling views of the city, including Table Mountain and the city bowl. The attraction is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Bookings are done via Webtickets. Once complete, head to the hotel’s in-house restaurant, Infinity, for a meal. The eatery combines 360-degree mountain and sea views with ‘skystronomy’.

Here, guests can enjoy a “smorgasbord of celebratory drinks and on-trend dishes made from fresh, top-quality ingredients”. What to know before you go You have to be between 8 to 65 years old to enjoy the ride, with a minimum height of 1.3 m and a maximum height of 1.85m.

The ride is weather dependent and travellers should check the weather before visiting. “Bad weather days are always risky for taking the ride. We cannot guarantee that we will be open,” the hotel warned on its site. Partnership

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) launched #TheCablewayLovesLocal campaign in August. The campaign aims to forge business partnerships and minimise the effects of the pandemic. TMACC is collaborating with the Sky-Hi Ride this month with a 30 percent discount for both attractions. The deal, costing R900, offers two return Table Mountain Cableway tickets and two Sky-Hi Ride tickets.