Wesgro and Western Cape launch Cruise Cape Town

Wesgro, a tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, has announced the official launch of Cruise Cape Town. Despite the current lockdown and travel restrictions, Wesgro is hopeful for the cruise season to recommence from October 2021, as there are already 83 confirmed bookings secured for cruise ships to the V&A Waterfront this year.

Furthermore, the Port of Cape Town recently underwent a R59 million redevelopment, with a dedicated cruise terminal now established at the V&A Waterfront. David Green, chief executive of the V&A Waterfront, said: "We have constructed a world-class terminal that has improved the total experience for cruise passengers and successfully integrated it into our service amenities such as hotels, attractions, and retail offerings. “Being adjacent to makers landing, our new food community that celebrates our culture and heritage through food ensures that we give international visitors a true Cape Town welcome.

“We feel this will enhance the desirability of the port and Cape Town as a destination for a cruise." 🚨 NEWS ALERT | Cape Town & the Western Cape Launches Cruise Cape Town 🛳️



We're proud to announce the official launch of Cruise Cape Town, a collaborative project that endeavours to grow the cruise economy in Cape Town & the Western Cape.



Read more 👉🏽: https://t.co/tpvAiA5ntY pic.twitter.com/QBSVnEyYBS — Wesgro - Cape Town & the Western Cape (@Wesgro) June 29, 2021 Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, port manager, Port of Cape Town, said the project would increase port efficiencies for cruise ships. "Transnet National Ports Authority Port of Cape Town supports the Cruise Cape Town initiative.