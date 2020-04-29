Western Cape launches exciting campaign to get people to travel 'One Day'

The Western Cape government has launched the “One Day” campaign to support the tourism industry in the province during the coronavirus pandemic. Developed by Wesgro, the Western Cape’s official Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, the campaign uses digital content tools to virtually showcase the province’s offerings. The campaign also provides financial support to local tour guides, who will become virtual guides, using streaming services to conduct tours of our top experiences in the Western Cape - from a step-by-step bokkoms cooking class, to an exploration of the cave paintings at Sankraal in the Cederberg. The campaign will present twelve virtual tours using video calls and streaming services, like Zoom, together with photography and video to highlight the magic of the province’s six regions: the Cape West Coast, Cape Overberg, Cape Town, Cape Winelands, Garden Route & Klein Karoo and Cape Karoo. At the end of the virtual tour, viewers will have the chance to show their appreciation to the guides via Paypal or Snapscan.

The campaign will also remind visitors of the province's breathtaking scenery with downloadable Zoom backgrounds of Western Cape locations. The “One Day in the Western Cape” podcast series on Spotify will feature locals describing a relaxing day at a location they love.

Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier said in a statement that the campaign seeks to inspire travellers, who are currently stuck at home, with ideas for their first visit, or their return visit, to the Western Cape.

“This campaign allows people to make a difference in the lives of our talented tour guides by appreciating their descriptive storytelling and expertise. We know that the lockdown is a tough time for businesses, especially those in the tourism sector, and so we will continue to work hard to support business in the Western Cape with new and innovative ideas such as this campaign,” he said.

Tim Harris, CEO of Wesgro, shared how the campaign idea came about: “This campaign was derived to keep Cape Town and the Western Cape top of mind as a prime destination, to find new avenues for tourism amid an unprecedented crisis, and to support local guides, many of whom are out of work right now.”

The campaign has been launched with an exciting competition to win a trip to one of our One Day destinations when it is safe to do so.

To participate in the “One Day” competition follow @Discoverctwc on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or contact [email protected] for more.