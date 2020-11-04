Western Cape launches tourism website listing travel restrictions, red list

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Western Cape province has launched the Safe Travels website. The website was developed by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism together with destination marketing and promotion agency Wesgro to help domestic and international tourists to navigate the restrictions on travel and be informed about the important health and safety protocols they need to follow when visiting Cape Town and the Western Cape. Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier said the website aims to offer peace of mind to those travelling for business or leisure. "As a result of national government’s risk-based approach to international travel and the ‘red list’ of countries restricted to travel to South Africa, there is still much confusion and uncertainty in the travel and tourism industry, especially as the ‘red list’ is not being reviewed consistently every two weeks as promised. "And so, to guide tourists and ensure their visit to Cape Town and the Western Cape is as hassle-free as possible, our Safe Travels website provides the latest information on travel restrictions and the ‘red list’, as well as visa requirements and the latest Covid-19 health and safety information," he said.

Maynier said the website is an example of the many ways that the province has worked hard since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to support businesses, especially tourism businesses in the Western Cape.

“International markets are a key economic driver for the tourism sector in the Western Cape, especially during the summer season, and will be critical to the survival of the sector. Which is why we have maintained from the start that national government must scrap the ‘red list’ and allow all visitors entry into South Africa subject to presenting a negative PCR test conducted at least 72 hours prior to departure, together with screening protocols," he added.

The content for the Safe Travels website was largely developed using social listening tools which provided real-time insights into what potential travellers to South Africa and the Western Cape are concerned about so that we could develop the right content to help address these concerns.

To assist tourists in distress, the Tourism Safety Support Unit at the Department of Economic Development and Tourism is also available to answer queries via email.

Travellers looking to visit the Western Cape, and who require assistance can send their questions to [email protected]

On the launch of the Safe Travels website Wesgro CEO, Tim Harris said SafeTravels.CapeTown has been established as the ‘go to’ page for all visitors coming to enjoy the world-class tourism experience on offer in the province. “It features safety news, FAQ’s and safety initiatives implemented in the province. We invite visitors to peruse the site and put their minds at ease knowing that Cape Town and the Western Cape is travel ready," he said.

Visit here.