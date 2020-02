Western Cape's top sho’t left Valentine’s breaks









Club Mykonos Resort promises “a little piece of Greece on the West Coast”. Picture: Clinton Moodley. As Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, it’s the perfect excuse to whisk your lover on a much needed holiday. Here are some sho't left options in the Western Cape: Cape Town to Langebaan Distance: 1.5 hours Why? Langebaan is 122km from Cape Town via the R27. Known as one of South Africa’s oldest towns, it was once known as a meeting place of Khoi leaders.

This seaside town is home to the West Coast National Park and Langebaan lagoon. Other pit stops include Khwa!ttu, which offers insight into the Khoi, and Thali Thali Game Lodge, which offers archery lessons and game drives.

Stay: Club Mykonos Resort promises “a little piece of Greece on the West Coast”. The property has four- and three-star self-catering accommodation to suit everyone’s pocket.

Besides the stunning accommodation options, there’s a handful of restaurants, a supermarket, beach and sports shop, swimming pool and the Mykonos Casino. Rates start from R1600 per night. Located at Mykonos Access Road in Langebaan. Call at 022 707 7000.

Cape Town to Stellenbosch

Distance: About 50 minutes

Why? Consider a trip to Stellenbosch if you are a couple who love to spend hours at a picturesque setting with a glass of wine or two. Stellenbosch is known as South Africa’s most inspiring wine, food, art, sport and learning destination, according to Visit Stellenbosch.

Download the map from the Stellenbosch Wine Routes website at www.wineroute.co.za to plan your trip. Whether its wine tours, museums or even strawberry picking, there’s something for everyone.

Stay: Protea Hotel by Marriott Stellenbosch states on its website that it offers well-appointed accommodation that features deluxe bedding, complimentary wi-fi, room service and other “thoughtful perks”. Rates start from R1816 per room per night. Located at Techno Avenue at Techno Park. Call 021 880 9500 or 021 430 5000.

[email protected]