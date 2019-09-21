Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Frank Augstein AP

The excitement is building up as South Africans await the arrival of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to experience the local culture and vibrant townships on their 10-day tour.

The first few days of their Cape Town tour will include a visit to a township, where they will attend a workshop that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety. It also provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

The township has small establishments such as pubs called ‘shebeens’, hair salons, markets and food stalls boasting traditional local delicacies such as sheep heads and chicken feet on the ‘braai.’

This what Their Royal Highnesses can do while visiting a township for the full Kasi experience.

Langa

The Langa Township Tour includes a walking tour of Langa, drive through Bonteheuwel and lunch at Mzoli’s in Gugulethu. Through the township experience, they will get to meet the locals, get the feel of the community and learn the local greeting as well.

Guga S’thebe Arts & Culture Centre is a must-visit in Langa. Housed in a brightly-coloured building, the centre, like many of the businesses in Langa, is dedicated to the empowerment of the local people. The centre has exhibition areas, where there are regular exhibitions, art studios and a resource centre.

Khayelitsha

As one of the largest and fastest-growing townships in South Africa, Khayelitsha has developed a rich culture.

Khayelitsha Craft Market is a must-see. It’s located in the St Michael’s church and runs from Monday to Saturday. They could look out for a huge selection of local goods, ranging from ceramics to beadwork, baskets, artwork, curios, shopping bags, wire art, scrap metal art and more.

Gugulethu

Gugulethu - or Gugs as the locals call it - is one of the oldest black townships in South Africa and is developing at an extremely fast pace.

A visit to Gugs just isn’t complete without a stop off at Mzoli’s place. Mzoli's is a local butchery and open-air braai hotspot that’s not big on airs and graces, but is definitely big on flavour.





