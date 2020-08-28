What is the ’We Are Open’ tourism campaign and how can it benefit you?

The Western Cape government, together with Wesgro, launched the “We Are Open” domestic tourism campaign on Thursday to urge South Africans to explore the beauty of the province. The launch follows South African governments easing of travel restrictions and the resumption of inter-provincial travel during level 2 lockdown. The “We Are Open” is set to help rebuild the tourism sector and encourage people to discover new places. The campaign follows on the “One Day” campaign, a collaboration between Wesgro, the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town, that was launched during lockdown to support the tourism industry in the Western Cape. The “We Are Open” campaign will target travellers across the country, particularly in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, who are looking for world-class and affordable travel options in South Africa, directing them to a curated list of experiences on the Discover Western Cape website at wesgro.co.za/travel/home The campaign will go live on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier said the “We Are Open” campaign builds on our efforts to support the tourism industry during the Covid-19 crisis. Maynier will visit businesses across the province to highlight the attractions and experiences on offer.

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said that while many travellers' international holidays were cancelled due to the lockdown, it shouldn't stop them from exploring their country.

"The Western Cape is full of experiences that match some of the world’s favourite destinations. We want to show people just how diverse and world-class it truly is. This digital campaign will highlight the world-class locations of the Cape Town and the Western Cape where you will feel like you could be anywhere in the world, " he said.

Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde, encouraged people to support business in the Western Cape.

“We know times are tough, but if you can, please go out and support our businesses in the Western Cape, particularly those in the tourism and hospitality sector. With the move to Alert Level 2, which allows for more economic activity, I want to encourage our residents to support local and small businesses. Please remember to always do this safely, by wearing a clean cloth mask in public and following the other golden rules, " he said.

A range of marketing strategies aimed at showcasing the campaign will be released on social media and advertising platforms.

There will be holiday promotions to entice travellers to visit, and the “Kids Stay Free” initiative aims to entice families to travel with their children.

Those travelling are encouraged to take a photo at their favourite local attraction, restaurant, museum or outdoor activity and post it on social media with the #WeAreOpen hashtag.