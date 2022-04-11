What to do on a rainy day in Cape Town? Here are 5 fun activities to keep the blues away

As we head towards winter, South Africans are facing days of chill and rain. But, as an outdoor-loving country, that relishes balmy beach days, braais, hikes and picnics, spending every dreary day cooped up at home just won’t do.

But we’ve got you sorted with fun activities for rainy, chilly days in Cape Town. To keep you busy when it starts to pour, we’ve rounded up some fun indoor activities that rival being cooped up and binging with a bag of chips. 5 rainy day activities in Cape Town:

The Vineyard Colinton Rd, Newlands Call: 021 657 4500

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaches in the Wild // Amanda (@peachesinthewild) A gorgeous view framed by a misty mountain top, lush greenery and a statement water fountain, The Vineyard is a slice of paradise in the middle of Newlands. On, chilly days, they have cosy rooms with roaring fireplaces, big comfy chairs and a homely feel. Their afternoon tea menu offers savouries like sandwiches, scones with jam, cream and cheese and of course tea at R295 pp. Afternoon tea is served on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Zeitz MOCAA V&A Waterfront Silo District Call: 087 350 4777

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeitz MOCAA (@zeitzmocaa) The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa is located in the Silo District at the V&A Waterfront. Dubbed Cape Town's Tate Modern, it houses one of the world's greatest collections of contemporary African art and was selected as one of TIME Magazine's Top 100 Destinations of 2018. With so many floors and rooms filled with awe-inspiring exhibitions, it’s the perfect way to while away hours of rain. They are open Tuesdays to Sundays, 10 am to 6 pm.

Clay Cafe Main Rd, Hout Bay and Brie St, Cape Town City Centre Call: 076 810 5120 or 061 917 4191

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Cafe (@theclaycafe_houtbay) The ideal spot for coffee, chats and creativity with friends, Clay Cafe allows you to choose from a large range of unfired bisque (ready-made pottery) and a variety of colourful paints and tools to make pottery that is both distinct and utterly beautiful, as well as functional (all items once fired are dishwasher proof, microwave proof and oven proof). While enjoying one of their numerous farm-style breakfasts or lunches, spend a relaxing few hours painting in a comfortable environment with the friendly staff on hand to assist you. Please see the Bisqueware page for a list of products that can be painted. Standard studio cost of R40 (includes 3 paints, firing, and glazing) as well as your piece of pottery.

RUSH Stegman Rd, Claremont Call: 021 683 3841

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUSH CLAREMONT (@rushclaremont) Rush is an indoor extreme Trampoline Park with 1500-2500 square meters of adventure, excitement, fun and challenges. Whether it’s for fitness or family fun, there’s nothing better than releasing all that pent up energy from days of rain and chill in a fun activity. Trampoline parks consist of interconnected trampolines,that stretch from wall to wall, and offer a safe zone to jump to your heart’s content.

Often they are decked out with awesome features like foam pits to dive into and hoops to slam dunk. Prices per person range from R130 to R200. Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome Queen Victoria St, Cape Town City Centre

Call: 021 481 3900 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Méshelle (@mesh2snap) If gazing up at the night sky enthrals you, a visit to the planetarium is a must. The world-class, multi-functional facility brings digital technology to Cape Town - creating a space of innovation and discovery - where art, science and entertainment meet. The Planetarium and Digital Dome present three shows from Tuesdays to Sundays. The morning show is fun for the whole family, it is especially light-hearted for the little ones.