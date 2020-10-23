Where to eat, stay and explore on the West Coast this weekend

The founder and CEO of West Coast Way, Carmen Lerm, believes that local South Africans are embracing travel once again, dubbing road trips on the West Coast the new must-do outing. “Pent up demand for travel, which developed over hard lockdown has seen a welcome breath of life for the West Coast tourism sector as South Africans clamour to get out and about after months of restrictions on movement.” “The West Coast Way offers a rich tapestry of experiences for visitors of all ages to enjoy – and it is right on Cape Town’s doorstep. Whether it is yoga on the beach, archery at Thali Thali game reserve, ziplining at Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort, sandboarding in Atlantis, mountain biking at !Khwa ttu or wine tasting at Groote Post – there is so much to do, which is great news as people are yearning to grab life with both hands," she says. Road trips are the new must-do experience The West Coast Way is a beautiful stretch of coastline dotted with small towns that offer a vast array of activities and accommodation options, as well as some of the most pristine and untouched nature reserves, wetlands, lagoons and more.

Lerm explains that West Coast Way has developed six themed circular self-drive routes that traverse all the best areas of the West Coast. These routes include the Tractor Route, Berg Route, Foodie Route, Culture Route, Wild Route and Cape Way Route – all with their own variety of carefully chosen attractions.

You can either follow the West Coast Way route map or create your own self-drive road trip.

Here's what you can do on the West Coast:

!Khwa ttu

!Khwa ttu is sharing the holistic San Spirit of nature, heritage and cuisine with their Loyalty Card. Sold at R100 for adults and R80 for SA Seniors and children under 12, this card gives access for a year to the San Heritage Museum, enjoy the MTB tracks, walking trails and access to the boma with views over the Atlantic Oceans where Table Mountain and Robben Island is visible on clear days. Their restaurant is open seven days a week and is a short 55 minutes from Cape Town City centre.

Visit www.khwattu.org

Thali Thali Game Lodge

Thali Thali Game Lodge offers guided Weskus Safari Drives to view free-roaming Cape buffalo, eland, oryx, sable antelope, water buffalo, camels, and so much more wildlife to see. Their restaurant boasts genuine Weskus kos, also has a wonderful selection of cocktails available seven days a week. Thali Thali is 80 minutes away from Cape Town City Centre.

Visit www.thalithali.co.za

Darling Brew

Darling Brew is celebrating 10 years of creating their legendary craft beer. To celebrate this milestone, fans can visit their Tasteroom and Restaurant, open seven days a week in Darling, which is only 1 hour from Cape Town City centre.

Visit www.darlingbrew.co.za.

Melkbosstrand

Stay at the 4-star accommodation The Lodge at Atlantic Beach on Cape Town’s most prestigious links golf course in Melkbosstrand where the white beaches of Cape Town meets the biodiversity-rich green coast.

Darling

Darling is perfectly positioned between the beach of Yzerfontein and the art and olive groves of Riebeek Valley.

Visit https://www.hellodarling.org.za/.

Langebaan

From Langebaan visitors can easily explore the towns of Saldanha, St Helena Bay, Jocobsbaai, and Paternoster. Stay at self-catering luxury Langebaan Beach Accommodation or enjoy B&B service at Albatross Guesthouse. Club Mykonos, with its 4-star accommodation, remains a favourite attraction.

Port Owen and Velddrif

Port Owen’s Charlies Brewhouse, Russels On The Port, and Poetic License gin distillery and Velddrif’s heritage site Bokkomlaan, can be found on the West Coast Way Berg Route. At Bokkomlaan, visit the coffee shops and eateries that overlooks the Berg River. Be sure to pop in at the Bokkomlaan art gallery and the Ek En Djy eatery. From Bokkom Laan, you can also hop on the Crackling Rosie Berg River cruise boat.

Elands Bay and Lamberts Bay

Stay at Vensterklip in Elands Bay or stay at Arendzicht Eagles Nest in Lambert’s Bay. For a more inland destination stay at Piekenierskloof Mountain Resort.