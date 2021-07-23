Where to see snow in South Africa this weekend

Snow-loving travellers may get to see snow this weekend. With a cold front predicted over the next few days, travellers able to venture out should safely explore. Estelle Nagel, brand marketing manager at Gumtree South Africa, said travellers should visit spots across the country that are in high snowfall areas.

“Many of the cutest, quirkiest destinations our country has to offer don’t list on the big accommodation platforms. They’re often best-kept secrets that are shared by word of mouth between friends who travel the country’s most interesting nooks and crannies," said Nagel. The folks at Gumtree offer some recommendations: Wykeham Lodge, Worcester

Wykeham Lodge in the Western Cape offers fantastic snow sightings, expecting around 10+cm of snow. Stay in a charming 1835 traditional thatched home surrounded by mountains. Guests here can read a book in the enchanting garden, keep warm by a fireplace, or savour the gorgeous views. Dinner can be arranged on request, its website states. Rates start from R670 per night.

Besides all the fun one can enjoy when it snows, Southern Cross Cottage boasts ample outdoor activities to keep all ages occupied. The self-catering cottage is located within walking distance from the waterfalls. There is an enclosed garden with a braai accessible via the kitchen door. Rates start from R1000 per night. Riverstone Luxury Country House, Wolseley Riverstone Luxury Country House is ideal for those seeking some peace and privacy in a luxury setting. Located in Wolseley, a small town just 90 minutes from Cape Town, the self-catering house can accommodate up to 9 guests. It boasts 4 bedrooms, an open plan kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining area, a large lounge, and an undercover patio with outdoor furniture and a braai area. The accommodation is pet-friendly. The rate is R4050 per night.

Lowlands Country House, Nieu Bethesda Lowlands Country House, close to Cradock, is nestled on a working farm. Travellers can choose from two houses; one on a self-catering basis and the other offers meals on request. Besides snow activities(if it snows), guests can enjoy river rafting, canoeing, bird watching, hiking, mountain climbing, general farm activities. They can also explore nearby Cradock, Middleburg, Graaff Reinet, Nieu Bethesda, and Mountain Zebra National Park. Rates start from R1,900.