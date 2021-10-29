Where to travel in South Africa this long weekend

If you seek a last-minute getaway this ’long’ weekend, there’s plenty to see and do in South Africa. Since November 1 has been declared a public holiday due to the local government elections, travellers can book for the long weekend, stay somewhere for a few nights before returning home to vote.

Here are some spots to visit in South Africa: Premier Resort The Moorings, Knysna Premier Resort The Moorings in Knysna is situated on just more than 4ha on the banks of the famous Knysna lagoon.

The resort is perfect for family fun on the Garden Route. Boasting 133 rooms and suites, the resort is surrounded by indigenous forest and situated on the banks of the Knysna Lagoon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Premier Hotels & Resorts (@premierhotels) And it is only 3km from the town centre.

The resort offers direct private access to the lagoon, an outdoor pool, an on-site restaurant and bar, and a kids club. Guests can also enjoy fishing, golfing, boating, mountain biking, hiking, and bird watching nearby. Call 044 302 7000. The Edge Mountain Retreat, Hogsback

Surrounded by cliffs, dramatic views and unspoiled indigenous Afromontane forest, The Edge offers self-catering cottages (some perched on the edge of the cliff) and bed-and-breakfast rooms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Edge (@theedgemountainretreat) On the property are a restaurant, cosy bar and their famous walk in the Labyrinth, which is similar in design to the one in the Chartres Cathedral in France. Guests can also enjoy local home-grown produce and local crafts at the Under the Oaks Market or brave the extreme mountain sports on offer.

Call 082 603 5246. Premier Resort Cutty Sark, Scottburgh The Cutty Sark resort is ideally situated on the beachfront and set amid more than 5ha of beautifully manicured grounds and unspoilt indigenous vegetation.

In addition to comfortable accommodation, families will also find amenities like a swimming pool, bar, pizza oven and a restaurant terrace. The world-renowned Aliwal Shoal diving experience is nearby, with the Scuba Xcursion Dive Centre on-site offering various ocean activities for adventure-seekers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Premier Hotels & Resorts (@premierhotels) Family-friendly activities include Aliwal Shoal, Crocworld, Scottburgh Beach, TC Robertson Nature Reserve, a golf club, and scuba diving at Aliwal Shoal.

Call 039 976 1230. Maropeng Boutique Hotel, Magaliesburg Located just a five-minute walk from Maropeng and a 10-minute drive from the Sterkfontein Caves, guests at Maropeng Boutique Hotel will appreciate its classy African theme, each with its own delightful patio and splendid views.

The hotel has a terrace with an outdoor pool, and families can enjoy scrumptious meals at the on-site restaurant. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton van den Heever (@antonstravels) Attractions in the area include the Cradle of Humankind and Sterkfontein Caves. Call 014 577 9100.

Thaba Eco Hotel, Joburg This contemporary African-styled hotel is situated in the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, home to many species, including blesbok, zebra, wildebeest and duiker. Relax in the luxury hotel rooms in a tranquil setting with breathtaking sunsets, or unwind at the spa, refreshing pool or meditation trail.