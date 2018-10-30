Waterfront Adventures, Escape Cat, in the bay. Image: Shaen Adey

Wild Horizons, the Victoria-Falls based adventure and tourism activity business of integrated tourism group Tourvest’s Accommodation and Activity division, has expanded its portfolio of products through a new operation in Cape Town. Situated in the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, the new operation is called Wild HorizonsWaterfront Adventures and offers a variety of scheduled and private charter cruises such as harbour trips, bay sails and sunset voyages. The fleet comprises The Spirit of Victoria, a traditionally designed 58-foot Gaff Rigged Schooner, Dawn, a 40-seater harbour cruise boat and Escape Cat, a 39-foot sailing Catamaran.

Wild Horizons has been in operation since 1981 and has grown into the leading tourism activity operator in the Victoria Falls vicinity over the years. It offers river cruises, helicopter flights, white water rafting, a variety of different safari types, cultural tours, zip-lining, canoeing and gorge swings. It also offers transfer services to and from nearby airports as well as between hotels and lodges.

Wild Horizons is also active at the Chobe Marina Lodge in Botswana offering various safaris, game drives and boat trips. Additionally, Wild Horizons operates The Elephant Camp in Victoria Falls as well as Old Drift Lodge and Imbabala Lodge on the banks of the Zambezi.

Gary Archer, chief executive, says that boat cruises at its new Cape Town business are just the beginning and, in time, it will add more activities to the portfolio. “We want to bring the same level of quality, for which the Wild Horizons brand has become world renowned, in terms of both product and services to holiday-makers in Cape Town,” he said.

Wild Horizons Waterfront Adventures is managed by Judy Phillips, who Archer describes as having a wealth of knowledge in the Cape Town tourism activity sector as well as a strong work ethic. “She is passionate about conservation, the ocean and adventure activities and we have every confidence that she will turn the business into a great success.”