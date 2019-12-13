The Wilderness section of the Garden Route National Park (GRNP) has scooped the most coveted award of Park of the Year at the South African National Parks Awards (Kudu Awards) in Gallagher Estate, Johannesburg.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, Dr Sandra Taljaard, park manager of the Wilderness section of the GRNP said "We are excited to receive the award.
"To us it means our national peers appreciate and recognize that despite the many challenges faced by the Park during the 2018/2019 Financial year, the team found innovative ways to achieving set targets for the year."
The Award for Park of the year is won by a park that has come up with the most innovative measures in meeting the financial and human resource constraints.