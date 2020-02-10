Despite mixed results over the festive period, hospitality industry members in the Western Cape believe bookings forecast over the next six months will bring the same occupancy, if not more, than in previous years.
A survey conducted by FEDHASA Cape revealed that only a third of respondents believed their bookings would be worse than in previous years. Of the respondents, the majority were members in the hotels or small accommodations segments within the Cape Town metro.
Based on booking for the next six months, more than two-thirds of respondents believed their properties would perform the same or better than in previous years.
However, some predicted performance would instead be in line with the revenue and occupancy of 2017, before a decline in numbers caused by the widespread drought in the Western Cape.
While this is a positive sentiment for the 2020 year, recording the same numbers as previous years does speak to slow growth for the industry, cautioned FEDHASA Cape spokesperson Richard Lyon.