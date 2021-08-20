Wine walks in Stellenbosch are all the rage now. Here's how it works

If you want to do something fun in Stellenbosch, then why not consider a wine walk? The initiative by Visit Stellenbosch aims to entice travellers to get out and about, while still celebrating the wine culture in the area. The walks, which take place every Saturday, and for a maximum of 13 people, aim to offer support to entrepreneurs, guides, tour operators and small businesses by hosting a stunning outdoor adventure for travellers.

CEO of Visit Stellenbosch Jeanneret Momberg said guests joining these one-of-a-kind walks would help contribute to the rebuilding of tourism in a small way. Since its launch, the walks have already been sold out. Pre-booking is essential. “Stellenbosch has the most stunning natural scenery. Getting outdoors to appreciate nature in a different way, combining it with food and wine offerings, is yet another way we can showcase the many reasons to visit Stellenbosch.