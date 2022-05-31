Winter culinary delights at Steenberg with Chef Kerry Kilpin

Winter as we know makes us want to eat and indulge a little more than usual. Reignite your wanderlust this winter by dining at this culinary haven set in the idyllic Constantia Winelands that’s brimming with gourmet delights. With its breathtaking surroundings and exciting activities to try out, Cape Town’s impressive food scape continues to bulge, with eateries in and around the CBD, spread across the suburbs and as far afield as the Winelands.

Steenberg boasts two 5-star award-winning eateries, set on immaculate grounds with spectacular vistas of mountains and vineyards, presided over by Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin. For an indulgent lunch of neo-bistro comfort food, try out the new Hearty & Homely menu at BistroSixteen82 that’s constantly evolving, featuring inventive dishes that complement the finest locally sourced ingredients. Chef Kerry’s mouth-watering trio of starters, mains and desserts afford you an ample selection from R305 for two courses, R365 for three to R405 for a four-course meal. Its affordable and delicious.

BistroSixteen82 Options range from pulled beef gnocchi, squash & leek risotto to ethically sourced fish with artichoke and mussel velouté. For the dessert lovers, there’s spiced chai custard, pecan nut & chocolate mille-feuille, or a decadent pineapple mousse. Tryn Restaurant Set in the heart of the farm, its second restaurant Tryn offers indoor or outdoor dining with views of the vineyards.

On warm winter days, families can opt for the oak terrace set alongside a babbling brook with birdsong providing a beautiful ambiance. But the magical setting is not the only drawcard; the food is too – both in plating and flavour. One of Chef Kerry Klippen’s meals Visitors can indulge in Tryn’s delectable winter offerings commencing with an amuse bouche; you can enjoy a selection of 3 courses from R435 per person, ending off with delectable chocolate truffles. Dark Chocolate Mousse Dessert by Chef Kerry Klippens Tryn restaurant is running their winter special, and they will also be hosting a Father's Day lunch in June. They offer a Tuesday Date Night which allows you and your partner to reconnect with a romantic dining experience. They also host private functions in the Cuvée and Ruby Rooms

