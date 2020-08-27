TravelSouth AfricaWestern Cape
The 6 bedroom and 6 bath home located at 21 Nettleton in Cliffton Bay comes standard with housekeeping, airport transfer, a chef, butler and driver. Picture: Airbnb.
Would you splurge R130K a night on this Clifton holiday listing?

By Clinton Moodley Time of article published 1h ago

If money was no object, would you consider staying in an R130K a night Airbnb listing in Cape Town?

Well, if you do, the 6 bedroom and 6 bath home located at 21 Nettleton in Clifton Bay would be one to remember.

According to the listing, 12 guests can stay at the stately boutique hotel situated on a lush garden hillside, but it's only available if you book a minimum two-day stay.

Included in your stay are housekeeping, airport transfer, a chef, butler and your own personal driver. If that doesn't entice you, picture yourself on a lounger while listening to the "waterfall cascading past boulders into the pool" while your personal chef and butler fix you something to eat.

Picture: Airbnb website.

Then take a stroll through a " winding red-carpet staircase past statues and oil paintings to your suite" for a cup of tea or a refreshing cocktail. If you want to explore the surrounding area, a driver can whisk you to Clifton or Camps Bay beaches in minutes.

Picture: Airbnb website.

When you come back from exploring, make use of the hammam, the pool, sauna or laze around on the sunbed. There's even a piano available if you feel the urge to play a classic or two.

Picture: Airbnb website.

Other amenities featured include wifi (if you want to show off your luxe pad to your followers, security cameras for your added privacy and a wood-burning fireplace for those chilly evenings.

Guests can add on services like car rental, fresh groceries, childcare, a restaurant concierge, spa services or equipment rental.

Tell us whether you would stay in this gorgeous listing on IOL Travel Twitter page.

