Would you splurge R130K a night on this Clifton holiday listing?

If money was no object, would you consider staying in an R130K a night Airbnb listing in Cape Town?

Well, if you do, the 6 bedroom and 6 bath home located at 21 Nettleton in Clifton Bay would be one to remember.

According to the listing, 12 guests can stay at the stately boutique hotel situated on a lush garden hillside, but it's only available if you book a minimum two-day stay.

Included in your stay are housekeeping, airport transfer, a chef, butler and your own personal driver. If that doesn't entice you, picture yourself on a lounger while listening to the "waterfall cascading past boulders into the pool" while your personal chef and butler fix you something to eat.

Picture: Airbnb website.

Then take a stroll through a " winding red-carpet staircase past statues and oil paintings to your suite" for a cup of tea or a refreshing cocktail. If you want to explore the surrounding area, a driver can whisk you to Clifton or Camps Bay beaches in minutes.