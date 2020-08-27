Would you splurge R130K a night on this Clifton holiday listing?
If money was no object, would you consider staying in an R130K a night Airbnb listing in Cape Town?
Well, if you do, the 6 bedroom and 6 bath home located at 21 Nettleton in Clifton Bay would be one to remember.
According to the listing, 12 guests can stay at the stately boutique hotel situated on a lush garden hillside, but it's only available if you book a minimum two-day stay.
Included in your stay are housekeeping, airport transfer, a chef, butler and your own personal driver. If that doesn't entice you, picture yourself on a lounger while listening to the "waterfall cascading past boulders into the pool" while your personal chef and butler fix you something to eat.
Then take a stroll through a " winding red-carpet staircase past statues and oil paintings to your suite" for a cup of tea or a refreshing cocktail. If you want to explore the surrounding area, a driver can whisk you to Clifton or Camps Bay beaches in minutes.
When you come back from exploring, make use of the hammam, the pool, sauna or laze around on the sunbed. There's even a piano available if you feel the urge to play a classic or two.
Other amenities featured include wifi (if you want to show off your luxe pad to your followers, security cameras for your added privacy and a wood-burning fireplace for those chilly evenings.
Guests can add on services like car rental, fresh groceries, childcare, a restaurant concierge, spa services or equipment rental.
