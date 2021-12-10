’Yes we can!’ this festive season at Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Foreshore

Mother Nature is excited to embrace local and international visitors as much as the Park Inn by Radisson, Cape Town Foreshore. The travel and tourism industry took a major knock due to Covid-19. The Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Foreshore has grown from strength to strength, embracing new opportunities for the hospitality industry presented by the festive season.

Monray Smith, General manager of Park Inn says, “Our company ethos, ‘Yes I can!’ really came into fruition this pandemic. We have all had to step out of our comfort zones and apply the innovative and creative ideas we previously considered.” Smith says the “Yes I can!” ethos not only applies to the work environment, but to their daily lives as well. “This is how we managed to stay on the ground during turbulent times and implement great ideas to harvest memorable moments for our guests this festive season.” Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Foreshore is a four-star contemporary hotel that is minutes away from Cape Town International Convention Centre and the beautiful and iconic Victoria and Alfred Waterfront.

PARK Inn at the Cape Town Foreshore. The hotel consists of 120 stylish appointed rooms with suites including free wi-fi, and interactive Smart TV’s, to bathroom amenities and tea and coffee facilities. For those who fancy a little wine and dine, there is a contemporary RBG Bar and Grill, offering local favourites with a variety of delightful options. If you’re in the mood for a drink you can go to the rooftop bar with its majestic plunge pool with breathtaking views of Table Mountain and the Mother City.