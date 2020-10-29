Your summer travel guide to Cape Town sorted

Summer is fast approaching. If you find yourself in Cape Town, here are ideas on how to spend summer in the city: For those who enjoy shopping This time of year means summer markets. Outdoor summer markets are huge all across Cape Town, from the city centre to the Winelands and beyond. These markets offer up something for everyone, including food, drinks, shopping and entertainment. Be ready to queue for admission due to capacity limitations as a result of Covid-19 regulations but, once you’re in, you will find that these markets make for a great day out in the Mother City. Search the keyword 'market' on the Cape Town Tourism’s website and there will be a range of options. For those who enjoy being on the water

Whether it's kayaking in Simon’s Town, boat rides from the V&A Waterfront, water bicycles in False Bay, stand-up paddleboarding with the penguins at Boulders Beach, surfing in Muizenberg, you bound to have a blast.

For those who enjoy being in nature

Perhaps one of the best parts about holidaying in Cape Town is the fact that you can go from the city to nature all within 10 to 15 minutes. There are so many ways to enjoy nature in Cape Town - and you can feel as though you are so far from the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Try Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens where you walk the Boomslang walkway that sits above the trees, you can picnic, learn about indigenous plants, or walk in this award-winning garden. Cape Point is also excellent for those who want to spend some time in nature and it’s a fun family spot, too. There are great swimming spots, picnic sites and walks at the Bordjiesrif and Buffels Bay tidal pools.

For those who enjoy fitness

Capetonians have become more and more eager to keep fit and live a healthy lifestyle. As a result, there are some really fun ways that locals use to keep fit and healthy. There are many hiking trails in Cape Town in the famous Lion’s Head.

There are also many others that take you to the top of Table Mountain, while areas such as Stellenchosh, Durbanville and Somerset West also have stunning routes. For those who want to run, the most popular route is the promenade along the Atlantic Ocean, which also sits right by the Urban Park that houses outdoor gym equipment and various routes to run or walk.

For those who love food and wine

With famous chefs such as Luke Dale Roberts and Reuben Riffel calling Cape Town home, the city has become a foodie destination. No matter what your budget, there is an excellent food experience to enjoy in Cape Town. It could be a weekend Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, a food market experience in Stellenbosch or roosterkoek along the R27.

And there's copious amount of wine to savour. From Stellenbosch to Constantia to Durbanville, wine aficionados will revel in the delights of our local, world-class wines. A well-known farm to start at is Groot Constantia in, well, the scenic Constantia area. Or try a family outing to Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch where you can do everything from wine tasting to picnicking to segway tours of the vineyards.

For those who want to watch the sunset

Summer sunsets in Cape Town can honestly look like magnificent watercolour paintings. To get these views, try to catch a spot at a restaurant along the Atlantic Seaboard area or simply walk along the promenade at sunset.

You can also try areas such as Milnerton and Blaauberg for stunning sunsets or a trip up Signal Hill - a famous sunset spot for locals.

For those who want views

For a postcard view, Table Mountain, Milnerton and Blaauberg are excellent locations. If you’re looking for ocean views, Kalk Bay is a wonderful little seaside area with restaurants on the water, while areas such as Camps Bay and Clifton also offer ocean views.

If you’re looking for cityscapes, the top of Table Mountain will give you stunning views of the city and surrounds. A cable car ride up will get you there quickly if you’re not keen on a hike.

For those who want to see the top attractions and not-to-miss places

There's plenty must-see experiences, including taking a cable car ride up Table Mountain, a wine farm experience, a visit to Kirstenbosch, a visit to the penguins at Boulders Beach, and more.