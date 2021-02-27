What makes SA a desirable pandemic destination?

International tourists are heading to South Africa to soak in some sun, sand and sea. Some who work remotely are spending months in the sunny location exploring various parts of South Africa. South Africa, voted as one of Condé Nast’s 2021 best holiday destinations, offers a host of experiences for guests. Here are seven reasons why we think South Africa is fast gaining popularity as a pandemic destination. The breathtaking and diverse scenery allows for social distancing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African Tourism (@shotleft) Whether you are travelling to the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal or ticking the small towns in Western Cape off your bucket list, there are endless landscapes to enjoy. Some scenery takes you off the beaten path and is ideal for those who want to stay away from busy tourist spots.

Over 2 700 km of coastline and beaches

Coastal cities like Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Durban and Cape Town offer some of the world’s most picturesque beaches with warm waters and white sand. Spend your days taking a stroll, laze with a good book or splash in the water.

It is home to 9 Unesco World Heritage Sites

While most travellers to South Africa opt for private villas and places with fewer or no people, some want to enjoy its Unesco World Heritage Sites. They include Robben Island, Vredefort crater in the Free State and The Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng.

Food and wine experiences

The bunny chow, biltong, koeksisters, malva pudding and chakalaka and pap are just some of the dishes you will find in South Africa. The destination also has a prominent wine culture with wine estates scattered throughout the country.

Safaris

South Africa is famed for its safari offerings. There are game reserve excursions to suit any budget, and if you are lucky, you may get to spot all of the Big 5.

300 days of sunshine each year

South Africa has some of the best weather, with 300 days of sunshine each year.

Culture and history

There is no doubt visitors who seek a cultural experience will get this and more when they come to South Africa. Some of the favourites include a township tour, visits to temples and churches and learning to bead at a village. With Covid-19, tour guides are hosting smaller tours to protect tourists and the communities in the area.