What SA travellers can expect from adjusted Level 4

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening announced that the country will move to adjusted Level 4 from Monday, June 28. Ramaphosa said the additional restrictions will be in place for the next 14 days, from June 28 until July 11, 2021.

He said that because the Delta variant was more contagious, the measures the country placed were no longer sufficient to reduce the spread of the virus. “We, therefore, need to take extra precautions. We are in the grip of a devastating wave, that by all indications seems like it will be worse than those that have proceeded it," he said. Impact on travel

Along with the announcement of Level 4, he also announced how this would impact the travel sector. One province that is most affected by the new regulations is Gauteng, which had seen a surge in cases in recent weeks. President Ramaphosa said travel into and out of Gauteng is prohibited unless it is for work, transporting goods, funerals or to return home. He said travelling between other provinces is allowed.