What you need to know about FlySafair's new Covid-19 friendly mobile app

Low-cost airline FlySafair has launched a Covid-19 friendly mobile app in an attempt to rebuild operations following the second wave. Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair Kirby Gordon said the airline has been "crafting the app for a while". "It now seemed like a great time to launch the app because we were able to make a lot of adjustments to the features to ensure that they were relevant in the Covid-19 reality. "The app aims to make our customer’s experience simpler by centralising all booking details into one place. “What’s great about this is that customers can manage their journeys on their own devices.

“Boarding passes are kept on the device which supports our No Touch approach at the airport and live updates through the app will keep customers abreast of any possible schedule changes.

“While the app provides functionality to assist customers during their travel process, it’s also a platform to purchase new flights.

“Users create a profile on the app, which allows them to save the details for regular travellers and even remember their payment details, making booking simple," he explained.

The tactic is one way to deal with the losses the aviation industry suffered due to the pandemic.

The airline industry suffered many losses over December and January due to the announcement of level 3 restrictions.

FlySafair said the available seats on the market in January this year is 45% of what they were in January 2020.

The new FlySafair App is available for free download at Apple App Store for iPhones, and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

FlySafair revealed that special offers will be promoted through the app only.

“We’re looking forward to running a couple of promotions and deals that will be exclusively available through our app soon," Gordon added.