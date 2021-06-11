Where in South Africa should Lasizwe travel to next?

Travellers may find it difficult to find the right accommodation with so many options available. On Friday, Lasizwe Dambuza asked his 1.1m fans: "In SA, where is the best place to travel to for an experience?", with many offering some affordable travel deals, from Eastern Cape, Limpopo to Cape Town.

In SA, where is the best place to travel to for an experience? — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) June 11, 2021 Here are some travel ideas for Lasizwe, and other South Africans, who want to plan a holiday within the country: Eastern Cape Eastern Cape is one of the most underrated destinations, but the province boasts attractions for all types of travellers.

User @Audrey06332305 said Eastern Cape offered "forestry, beaches and shopping." There was plenty to see and do, whether "you want to go on an adventure/hike or enjoy the great weather on our sandy beaches on the Garden Route". Where Lasizwe should visit: As he enjoys the finer things in life, a horse riding adventure at Papiesfontein in Jeffreys Bay is just what the reality star needs. Papiesfontein lies just 10km outside Jeffreys Bay and is 70km from Port Elizabeth. Here, he can book a horse riding tour that leads through fynbos coastal vegetation, the Gamtoos River and a 6km stretch of deserted beach. The trail provides sightings of bird species, tortoises, bushbuck, plant and marine life.

He should also spend a day at Chintsa Beach, located about 50km from East London along the Wild Coast. Chintsa Beach is known for its surfing and kite surfing. It also forms part of the Strandloper Hiking Trail. KZN Many fans recommended a few KZN attractions.

User @MCWonder_ZA suggested Durban- which is a top winter attraction. "Come to Durban the coolest place to be," he tweeted. Another user, @Lilitha012, suggested Margate on the South Coast, while @SbucieDlamini believed he should visit Richards Bay.

Where Lasizwe should visit: KZN is a fantastic travel choice, especially since it offers warm weather during the day. Durban is known for its culture, history, cuisine and beaches. The SA influencer should include seeing Durban from a cable car at Funworld on the beachfront, sip champagne on harbour cruise, swim at any of the Blue Flag status beaches, and indulge in a mutton bunny at a local eatery.

On the South Coast, microlight flights and champagne breakfasts await Lasizwe. As the South Coast offers beach, bush and adventure, there's plenty to see and do. Richards Bay is an equally fascinating adventure, with boat cruises and nature reserves topping the suggestions list. He can also visit Northern KZN attractions like St Lucia, Cape Vidal and Hluhluwe.

Mpumalanga User @TboyMPsuggested Mpumalanga. He tweeted: "Mpumalanga the Panorama route. Come this side let us give you experience." Mpumalanga does boast some of the most stunning landscapes in the country, and is less than three and a half hours from Johannesburg.