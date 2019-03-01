The first school holidays of the year are almost upon us, soon followed by the Easter long weekend. Many South Africans have already booked their autumn breaks with their families. Recent research reveals that Airbnb travelers are bidding adieu to the bigger cities and are choosing instead to visit smaller towns, mainly those in the Western Cape, with their nearest and dearest, making way for a slower pace for their family break.

Below are some of the top trending destinations Airbnb guests are booking for a family holiday with their year-on-year growth when compared to the same period last year*.





Margate, KwaZulu-Natal (185.19%)

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (137%)

Saldanha, Western Cape (127.27%)

Ballitoville, KwaZulu-Natal (96.36%)

Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape (87.7%)

Knysna, Western Cape (73.53%)

George, Western Cape (67.74%)

Mossel Bay, Western Cape (63.89%)

Hermanus, Western Cape (56%)

Cape Town, Western Cape (39.36%)



Farm stays in high demand

When it comes where South Africans are staying over this period (March 1-April 21), it seems that we are enjoying local farm life quite a bit with an increase of 19.87% in farm stay bookings on Airbnb.

Set in the beautiful countryside, farms serve as excellent stops between destinations on long road trips and provide a unique insight into rural life. For travellers looking for an authentic, local experience, farm stays offer the perfect chance to meet local communities away from the typical tourist hotspots.



Many farmers are finding they have buildings on their premises, which they can transform into accommodation to share on Airbnb. This innovation not only creates an extra source of income, but it diversifies business and brings in a new type of work ‒ welcoming people from around the world.



Farm owner and Airbnb Host Jacqui Pols said she has long used Airbnb when travelling around South Africa and overseas and has always loved staying in local homes.



“Based on my own experiences, I thought it would be a nice platform to market my cottages on,” she says.



“We have had people stay in our cottages from all over the world. In this way we have met many interesting people from around the world. Some of these people (now friends) have invited us to visit them in their homes when travelling to their country.”



There are many benefits of listing on such booking platforms, according to Pols, including reviews from your guests, exposure to new potential guests around the world and, of course, the extra income.



In Mpumalanga, Airbnb farm host Pieter Erasmus explains that they were looking for ways to earn extra income on their farm when they discovered Airbnb.



“We were not expecting anything to happen. The first booking came out of the blue after we had almost forgotten about Airbnb.



“The income has certainly helped a lot. We are able to use the money to do renovations to our home. The biggest benefit, however, is the springboard to develop our farm into a tourism business.”



Other trending spaces

Aside from farm stays, there are a number of other unique spaces that are trending over this period. Below are the top trending spaces* in South Africa.





Farm stay (189.87%)

Cottage (166.85%)

Condo (a privately owned apartment) (160.73%)

Cabin (152%)

Serviced apartment (145.58%)

Boutique hotel (129.41%)

Nature lodge (128.57%)

Guesthouse (112.59%)Townhouse (111.61%)

Guest suite (105.72%)



* Based on internal Airbnb data for year-over-year growth for bookings made from March 1 - April 21, 2019 compared to the same booking period in 2018.