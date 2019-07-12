Bastille Day is a celebration in Franschhoek. Picture: Facebook

It's that time of the year again to celebrate all things French on Bastille Day. Sunday 14 July is Bastille Day, but it's been easily expanded to a weekend-long celebration for revellers across South Africa.

Bastille Day is the common name given in English speaking countries to the national day of France - a chance to enjoy French customs, food, wine and patisserie.

Across South Africa there are various events and parties you can check out to join the #BastilleDay party.

Franschhoek

This is arguably one of the biggest #BastilleDay celebrations in SA as the entire town of Franschhoek becomes a blanket of red, white and blue.

Taking it up a notch this year, there's the Food & Wine Marquee where you're invited to dress according to the theme – a French inspired outfit – to stand the chance of winning the Franschhoek Bastille Festival Best Dressed title.

There's the quirky caricature artist who captures your Bastille experience, the popular Porcupine Ridge Barrel Rolling Competition plus you can throw in a beret and baguette for a truly French experience.

On Saturday Karen Zoid will be performing at the festival.

Tickets to the Food & Wine Marquee cost R 395 per person, and include entry, a complimentary tasting glass, wine tasting coupons and a R20 voucher which is redeemable on the day.

Festival times are 11am to 5pm on the Saturday, and 11am to 3pm on the Sunday.

Sunday’s festivities are ideally suited for the whole family with ample fun kiddies’ entertainment for the young ones.

Centurion

If you're looking for a family friendly event in Johannesburg then this is for you at the Leriba Hotel.

The hotel's gardens will be transformed and you can enjoy a variety of wine and bubbly tastings paired with French cuisine.

There will also be prizes for the best dressed.

Tickets are available at Computicket at R65 per person.

Midrand

Waterfall Market brings you a taste of French Culture to Johannesburg with the biggest ever annual Bastille Day Market.

Join Gauteng’s French community, and passionate Francophones and Francophiles for some fabulous festivities, cuisine, artisanal French and French-inspired crafts, and live entertainment.

Mime artists, accordion players, photo booths, artists and a kids zone will also be there on the day.

R10 entrance fee, pensioners and kids under 12 free.

KZN

Alliance Francaise Pietermaritzburg has teamed up with the Fort Nottingham Museum to celebrate Bastille Day on Sunday 14th July 2019 from 10am to 4pm at the Fort Nottingham Museum.

Contributions will be made towards the upkeep of the museum and alien plant eradication in Fort Nottingham.

A day of Fabulous French Fun and celebrations with tantalizing French food stalls and fully stocked bars with all your favourite drinks and great entertainment. (Own food and beverages not allowed)

Jacques Lagesse will be singing and entertaining and you can admire the talent of the cancan dancers of Chislehurst Academic & Arts as you sip a glass of wine.

For further information, contact [email protected] or call 082 490 9951.