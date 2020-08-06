Where to escape to this Women’s Day weekend

This month celebrate the woman in your life by treating her to a day out somewhere fabulous. As lockdown restrictions ease, many tourism businesses are reopening. Remember, wear your mask and maintain social distancing. Here’s our guide on where to go this weekend: Western Cape President Hotel's Women brunch President Hotel will host a special Women’s Day brunch on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 12pm to 2pm. The hotel will be serving a feast on the outdoor terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

The menu will consist of a sumptuous spread of savoury and sweet delicacies such as mini egg benedict with prawn mousse and egg espuma, savoury onion and chicken macarons as well as apple tarte tatin with lemon curd. For those who would rather celebrate at home, home delivery is available. Visit https://presidenthotel.co.za/

Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa

Aquila Private Game Reserve & Spa has launched their Big 5 Safari and Braai day passes, which is valid for August 8 and 9.

The famed Western Cape attraction is located just under two hours from Cape Town.

The passes include a morning activity of either a traditional safari, 30-minute massage or quad bike experience and day use of the facilities. Guests can also select an optional second-afternoon activity.

For those who are travelling to Aquila, travellers are urged to bring a picnic blanket to enjoy open lawn areas. There's also a kids adventure zone, coffee bar and various indoor and outdoor relaxation areas.

Visit https://www.aquilasafari.com/

Gauteng

Dinokeng Game Reserve

The name of the Dinokeng Game Reserve is derived from the languages of the Tswana and Pedi people who traditionally inhabited the area. Meaning “a place of rivers”, Dinokeng lies in the catchment area of two rivers that flow into the Olifants and Limpopo rivers and on to the Indian Ocean.

Known for its ecotourism, the game reserve is opened for self-drive routes. Self-drive permits will be required to use the route and can be purchased at the gates of the reserve.

Open from 6am to 6pm. Visit www.dinokengreserve.co.za/

Modderfontein Reserve

If the woman in your life enjoys the outdoors, take her to Modderfontein Reserve, a 275-hectare reserve that is crisscrossed by relatively flat hiking and cycling trails. There are four specially designed mountain biking routes ranging from 10km to 40km, and an 8km hiking trail complemented by shorter walks that skirt around the reserve’s wetland areas. Picnic areas are opened, subject to availability. Open from 6am to 6pm.

Visit https://modderfonteinreserve.co.za/

KwaZulu-Natal

Tala Game Reserve

For the safari loving woman, Tala Game Reserve is a great day option. Tala spans some 3 000 hectares, encompassing a mix of acacia thornveld, open grassland and wetland. It has more than 380 bird species, and plenty of big game, including kudu, hippo, buffalo, giraffe, wildebeest and eland. The Camperdown attraction is open for self-drives from 7:30am to 5pm. Tala also offers segway safari tours. Visit www.tala.co.za

Hluhluwe Imfolozi Park

Another safari spot to check out is Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, home to the Big 5: lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino. Known as one of the oldest proclaimed reserves in Africa, The two and a half hour journey from Durban provides hectares of lush scenery with wilderness, rolling hills and magnificent wildlife taking centre stage. Enjoy a self-drive safari as you take in nature around you.

Visit www.kznwildlife.com/