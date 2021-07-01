Where to workation in SA

Clinton Moodley picks out some South African hotels perfect for a workation Oyster Box, KwaZulu-Natal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oyster Box Hotel (@theoysterbox) The Oyster Box, which overlooks the Indian Ocean and the grand Umhlanga Lighthouse, is a dream destination for workation travellers. The five-star hotel, named “Top Resort Hotels in Africa” at last year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, is the epitome of luxury. Once the working day is over, guests can pamper themselves with a few treatments at the spa, indulge in afternoon high tea or sundowners at the rooftop Lighthouse Bar or tuck into their famous curries. The rooms come kitted with high-speed wi-fi, tea- and coffee-making coffee facilities, a well-stocked minibar and luxurious bathrobe and slippers. The business centre is open 24-hours a day. It features two workstations, printing facilities and a complementary refreshment station. A-list stars Kim Kardashian West, French Montana, Prince Harry and Naomi Campbell stayed here when they visited Durban. Call 031 514 5000 or visit: www. oysterboxhotel.com Turbine Hotel and Spa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turbine Hotel & Spa (@turbinehotel) Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa, situated on Thesen Islands in Knysna and which once housed an old power station, offers travellers all the amenities needed for a leisure trip. The luxury property boasts 26 rooms with a flat-screen TV, desk, wi-fi, tea and coffee making facilities and a minibar. All rooms offer stunning views. Between Zoom meetings, grab a bite at the Island Café Restaurant that overlooks the canals and pool deck, or The Gastro Pub, which offers classic pub meals with lagoon sunset views. Guests can also head to The Turbine Spa for some pampering or The Turbine Water Club that provides a range of water- and land-based activities such as lagoon cruises, forest walks, city tours and bicycle hire. Visit: www.turbinehotel.co.za

The Eendracht Hotel & Apartments, Western Cape View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eendracht Hotel & Apartments (@eendracht_hotel) Once a small two-room cottage built in 1710, Eendracht Hotel & Apartments has transformed into one of South Africa’s most beloved small hotels. The Stellenbosch hotel is within walking distance of major attractions. Travellers have the option of booking a hotel room or an apartment. Rooms at the luxury hotel come kitted with air conditioning, a smart TV, a writing desk, coffee- and tea-making facilities and wi-fi. The apartments are ideal for those who seek something more spacious and private. Eendracht has also introduced the Huddle Room, a conference venue ideal for Zoom, team and business meetings, and private and family functions. The Huddle Room features state-of-the-art video conferencing facilities and high-speed internet access. For those who want to explore the area, the hotel can arrange activities. Call 021 883 8843 or visit: www.eendracht-hotel.com/ Houghton Hotel, Gauteng

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Houghton Hotel (@thehoughtonhotel) Tucked away in Lloys Ellis Avenue in Johannesburg, Houghton Hotel has everything workcation travellers need to conduct business. The suites come kitted with a Nespresso machine, a marble-inspired bathroom, a writing desk and free wi-fi. Houghton Hotel has two restaurants on the property, the H Restaurant and Nova Delicatessen. Visit the Amani Spa and Wellness @ The Houghton, FitBar Gym and pool when you want to take a break from your busy schedule. Call 011 032 5500 or visit: www.thehoughtonhotel.com/