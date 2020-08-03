Will camping make a comeback during level 3?

Camping...you either love it or hate it. With travel gradually resuming in South Africa, camping may make a big comeback, especially for South Africans on a budget. As someone who hasn’t gone on a camping trip before and has been anti-camping for quite some time, I am now reconsidering my decision. With my travel budget at an all time low, a camping trip doesn’t sound like a bad idea. Not only is it an affordable option, but camping sites across the country also offer some remarkable views. Like Albert Falls Dam and Game Reserve, located 20 km from Pietermaritzburg. Or Silwerstrand Caravan Park in Robertson in the Western Cape, which offers picturesque views of the Breede River. Jennifer Morris, the owner of Travel Savvy, said that there has been a surge of interest in camping and camping destinations locally in recent months.

"Campsites are fuller than they've ever been. Despite the recent confusion regarding travel for leisure purposes, we've seen a steep rise in enquiries for camping getaways from Durbanites wanting to escape lockdown for a few days or nights.

“We've booked more camping holidays in the last month than we did in the whole of 2019," she said.

Morris revealed that camping and caravanning sites in Hluhluwe, the Drakensberg and the South Coast were popular options.

"KZN is lucky to boast some of the country's top camping and caravanning places, all within easy driving distance of Durban," she said.

Modipadi Phoku, a travel agent in Johannesburg, said camping would be one of the best ways to resume tourism globally.

"Camping is definitely making a comeback. It allows travellers to isolate themselves from people, which indirectly helps to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“With many people losing their job or having to take home a reduced salary, disposable income has taken a hit.

“However, camping gives us the advantage of using the little we have saved while enjoying tourism in all its beauty," she said.