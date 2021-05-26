Winter is coming: 5 escapes to book this chilly season

Winter is the perfect time for South Africans to be out and about.

Thanks to the warm weather, travellers can enjoy days exploring and evenings by the fire with a glass of wine or a book.

South African establishments cater to all types of travellers, those who want to embrace the cold and those who want to make the most of the beautiful, sunny days.

A guide to some winter escapes:

Little Switzerland Resort

Nestled at the foot of Northern Drakensberg, Little Switzerland Resort has been transformed from a tea garden to cosy Alpine chalets and hotel rooms with out-of-this world views.

Travellers can take walks, play a game of pool or pamper themselves at the spa. The resort also has a petrol station and shop to prepare you for day excursions and road trips.

There is free wi-fi for those who want to catch up on some work.

Little Switzerland Resort accommodation ranges from deluxe rooms, one- and two-bedroomed chalets.

Rates start from R1 210 per self-catering chalet a night. Some accommodation rates are inclusive of breakfast and dinner.

Located at R74 Oliviershoek Pass, Northern Drakensberg in Bergville.

Visit https://www.dreamresorts.co.za/local-escape-2021-little-switzerland/

Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve

Kagga Nature Reserve is among the most unique accommodation offerings in South Africa. Nestled against natural rock formations in the Cederberg, the getaway delves into the Khoi and San people’s rich history.

Accommodation options range from the open air (not available during winter months), cave and hut suites to camping and self-catering.

There is plenty to keep guests occupied, including nature drives, rock art tours, stargazing and quad biking.

There is limited cellphone reception, but free wi-fi is available at the main lodge. Rates start from R2 670 per person a night. Located at R303, Koue Bokkeveld in Cederberg. Visit www.kaggakamma.co.za/

Tau Game Lodge

Tau Game Lodge, an eco-friendly and malaria-free attraction in the Madikwe Reserve, prides itself on understated luxury, epic game drives and delicious meals.

Guests can also enjoy spa treatments, head to the swimming pool or sit in the game viewing lounge while sipping cocktails.

The accommodation includes standard and deluxe chalets, a family unit and suites. Rates start at R4 802 per person a night. This includes two game drives and three meals. Located at 2874 R49 in Madikwe Game Reserve.

Visit www.taugamelodge.co.za

Wildehondekloof Private Game Reserve

The Western Cape luxury lodge, situated on a 4 000-hectare private reserve, is 40km away from Oudtshoorn. It boasts nine private, luxurious en-suite bedrooms with views of the mountain or river.

Travellers can enjoy guided hiking trails, mountain biking, swimming and stargazing. The lodge is running a winter special. Rates start from R950 per person a night with breakfast.

For those who want privacy, the new, self-catering family villa is an excellent option. The villa sleeps six and features three bedrooms, a kitchen, an inside braai area, a lounge, a dining area, shaded private parking and free wi-fi. Rates start from R2 900 a night. Located at Matjiesrivier District in Oudtshoorn.

Visit www.capecountryroutes.com

Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge

Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge is the newest safari offering to travellers. Suspended over the Sabie River in the Kruger National Park, the hotel is located inside a restored and reimagined train.

The hotel consists of 24 train rooms stationed on the Selati Bridge. Head to the lounge carriage for sundowners or the pool where you can marvel at the animal sightings and sunsets. Rates start from R5 750 per person sharing a night.

Rates include accommodation, all meals and selected beverages, two game drives and wi-fi. Located at Kruger National Park, Selati Bridge Precinct in Skukuza.

Visit www.krugershalati.com