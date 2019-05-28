South Africa may not be filled with snow during the winter, with some parts of the country warmer than most. However, there are some spots that are worth visiting. Picture: Supplied.

South Africa has had a rare, early sprinkling of snow in April and as temperatures continue to plummet, we're in for an icy winter. Here are some of the coolest getaways if you love snow and you don't travel to the northern hemisphere!





Ouma Jossie's, Matjiesfontein

Ouma Jossie. Pic: Nagel Estelle

A rustic country house on a working farm in the Roggeveld Karoo offers an essential indoor braai and plenty of peace and quiet. It is the ideal place to get away from it all – and to spot snow. (From R1400 p/night)

Il Castello, Clarens

Il Castello Pic: Nagel Estelle

Il Castello offers mountain views, full breakfasts and gas fireplaces – which you will you need. Nestled between the Rooiberge and Maluti mountains, the little town of Clarens is extremely Instagram-worthy – with or without the thick blanket of snow you can expect. (From R2850 p/night)

Mont Plaisir, Fouriesburg

Mont Plaisir Pic: Nagel Estelle

Comprised of four luxury cottages, the name of this grain farm means Pleasure Mountain, which bodes well for holiday-goers. Whether you just want to relax, or partake in biking, abseiling or 4x4ing, this is a great venue for winter. It's also only a stones' throw away from the Afri Ski resort. (From R600 p/night)

Klondyke Cherry Farm, Ceres

Klondyke Pic: Supplied

In November-January, this farm is a favourite spot for picnickers that come to pick cherries or braai next to the dam, but in winter, it's a prime spot to see snow. Stay in one of the quaint cottages and skip the inevitable queue up the mountain. (From R750 p/night)

Tiffendell Ski and Alpine Resort

Tiffendell ski resort. Pic: Supplied

The famous Tiffindell Ski Resort guarantees snow from June to August. Guests can pick from budget to luxury accommodation, but all rooms are centrally heated and a mere 100m from the slopes. And of course, there is plenty of Gluhwein at South Africa's highest pub to warm you up.(From R3,960 p/night)