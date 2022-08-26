Women: ‘The backbone of the hospitality industry’

Cape Town - Pre-pandemic, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) estimated that women accounted for 54% of all tourism employees globally, compared to 39% in the broader economy. In South Africa, the figure is much higher, seeing women make up 70% of the sector. Fast-forward to 2022, and it’s no surprise that women have suffered disproportionate job and income losses in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

This Women’s Month, the Radisson RED Group shines the spotlight on the sector’s champions. Often, the women working tirelessly in the tourism and hospitality industries keep hotels and restaurants and other tourism-related activities running like clockwork. “I started my career at a corporate hotel outside of London. This exposed me to full-service, high-volume hotels, which served as a great starting point. I knew immediately that I was going to be in hospitality for the rest of my life,” says Carly De Jong, General Manager at Radisson RED, Rosebank, Johannesburg.

As the local hospitality sector recovers, De Jong wants to encourage young women to pursue more leadership roles. “There have been infinite changes to this sector since my introduction to it 22 years ago, but I think the greatest improvement has been witnessing more women in management. I have had the privilege of learning from some exceptional women in the hospitality industry. Therefore, I think it remains of utmost importance that young women in hospitality see that they can grow into leadership roles in this industry,’’ De jong explains. De Jong, General Manager at Radisson RED, Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied For Leonie Andereya, General Manager at Radisson RED, V&A Waterfront Cape Town, it is the gentle nature of women that fuels the South African tourism engine.

“Tourism and hospitality is an industry looking for empathic and kind leadership; traits often found more in women. ‘’Therefore, I hope that the ratio of high-ranking positions between women and men will find a better balance. The women leaders I know joined the industry for a similar reason I did: Passion for people and the chance to lead, develop and create opportunities for others,” she says. Andereya’s message to young girls aspiring toward a career in tourism and hospitality is that listening, learning, and evolving is all part of being a great leader.