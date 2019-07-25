South African National Parks Week 2019 kicks off on September 8. Picture by Antoine De Ras.

It's the the 14th annual SA National Parks Week, from September 8 - 15, and this year you'll be able to enter parks for free on the weekend. South African National Parks (SANParks) and its partners Total South Africa and FNB have released the details of this year's SANParks Week.

Including free entry on weekends was not part of the campaign in previous years, but organisers are now heeding the request from South Africans who don’t have time to visit national parks during the week.

National parks focus week is a world-wide campaign which gives people free access to National Parks.

This annual event gives all South African citizens the opportunity to visit one of the 21 national parks for free.

Since the programme began in 2006, more than 438 000 South Africans have been afforded the opportunity to enter national parks.

SANParks Chief Executive Officer, Fundisile Mketeni says: “It’s important for South Africans to visit and know the importance of national parks.

"They act as spaces to practice sustainable conservation, as spaces that preserve and celebrate our culture and heritage, and we now see national parks playing the critical role of empowering communities living adjacent to parks through job creation and we continue to explore ways of creating business opportunities particularly for small business owners.”

Visit the website for more information: www.sanparks.org/about/events/parks_week