Your guide to braai-friendly beaches in South Africa

With summer around the corner, it’s time to put your braai stand on rotation. Ask any local, one of the best ways to spend your summer days is at the beach or braaiing. Most South African beaches have free entry making them accessible to the public. Free access to beaches also makes going to the beach an affordable experience.

A braai is also an essential part of South African culture, bringing together family and friends for everything from birthdays to graduations to engagements and national holidays. With that being said, as we look forward to spending some time in the open air and taking a splash, here are some braai-friendly beaches. Oudekraal Beach, Western Cape

Oudekraal, a cove between Camps Bay and Llandudno. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor Oudekraal is a sheltered cove between Camps Bay and Llandudno. The cove is beach-braai heaven and the secluded braai areas have seating with great views of the ocean. The cove’s sandy beaches, clear waters for snorkelling on calm days and huge boulders just a few meters away, make it a relaxing spot for a family day out or even with friends. The beach is open every day during the festive season, however, since it falls under SANParks and Table Mountain National Park, there is a conservation fee to pay on entry.

For adults, it costs R32 while kids under 12 pay R12. Contact 021 712 0527 or [email protected] for more information. Blythedale Beach, KwaZulu-Natal A view of Blythedale Beach in KwaDukuza. Picture: Instagram Blythedale Beach, also a Blue Flag beach, is one of four beaches on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal where braaing is allowed.

The beach offers an unspoiled stretch of white sand and warm Indian Ocean waters nestled amidst the lush subtropical vegetation characteristic of this region. What makes it especially appealing to nature enthusiasts is its proximity to a small conservancy that includes the Umvoti River mouth. This area is a paradise for birdwatchers, with opportunities to spot a variety of species such as the African spoonbill, chestnut-banded plover, lesser sand plover, white-eared barbet, scaly-throated honeyguide, and blue-mantled crested flycatcher.

On a beach braai day, visitors can enjoy endless stretches of sand perfect for long, leisurely walks. Aside from the beach being a playground for swimmers and surfers, there’s also an opportunity to spot dolphins, whales or crabs, which emerge from their burrows between the tides to forage along the intertidal zone. Entry to the beach is free.

Sardinia Bay Beach, Eastern Cape Sardinia Bay Beach, also known as Sards, near Port Elizabeth. Picture: Website/Tripadvisor Affectionately known to the locals as Sards, Sardinia Bay Beach is a spectacular beach on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth’s suburban centre. This hidden gem is all about sandy stretches as far as the eye can see, flanked by high dunes on the one side and the clear blue of the sea on the other.

There are several rock pools and small swimming bays to the left, which are perfect for families with young children. To the right, the beach at Sardinia Bay seems never-ending. The waters of the main beach can be wild and are not recommended for children or the inexperienced. Horse riders are often seen strolling or trotting along this stretch of coast on their horses, and those with dogs are welcome to walk their pets here as long as the dogs are kept on a leash.

There are also braai and picnic spots available, as well as ablution blocks. This means that Sardinia Bay Beach is the perfect place for families and friends to spend the day enjoying the peace of the Port Elizabeth coastline. Entry is free. Little Bay, Western Cape Little Bay in Blouberg offering postcard views of Table Mountain. Picture: Unsplash Little Bay in Blouberg is just a 20-minute drive from Cape Town and a great choice for friends and families looking for some fun in the sun. Kids can play on the beach while their parents chill on the lawn-covered braai area cooking up a feast.

The beach offers postcard-perfect views of Table Mountain from this stretch of coast. The wind can get a little nasty, so check the weather report before heading out. There’s also a jungle gym with a slide making it the ideal, affordable family destination that ticks all your boxes. The beach is also ideal for kite flying, kite surfing and windsurfing. Entry is free. Blue Lagoon/ Laguna Beach, KwaZulu-Natal

An aerial view of the Blue Lagoon. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers The Blue Lagoon area encompasses the region from Sun Coast Casino to Umgeni River Mouth. The region in between these two points is also known as Laguna Beach, where locals flock for braai and surf. The beach boasts views of Moses Mabhida Stadium and Umgeni River Mouth depending on which side you’re at.

There is plenty of parking at one of Durban’s most convenient braaiing spots in the city. It is also a popular place with sports enthusiasts and you can enjoy fun in the sun jet-skiing, jogging, walking, kite-flying and other activities. For the not so adventurous you can enjoy a Sunday afternoon braai or a spot of fishing. Entry to the beach is free.

Maiden’s Cove, Western Cape Maiden’s Cove with magnificent views of Table Mountain and 12 Apostles. Picture: Unsplash Maiden’s Cove is located between Glen Beach and Clifton Fourth. This prime sunset spot offers designated public braai and picnic spots with magnificent views of the Atlantic, 12 Apostles and Table Mountain, making it the place for a hot summer’s day braai.