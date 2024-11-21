Your ultimate two-day guide to exploring Durban

Situated along the glistening coastline of the Indian Ocean, Durban is a city pulsing with culture, history and breathtaking landscapes. If you find yourself in this vibrant South African locale and have only two days to explore, this guide will ensure you experience the best the city has to offer.

Durban’s beachfront. Picture : Jacques Naude Day 1: Embracing the coastal charm Your journey begins with an energising stroll along the Durban beachfront. The Golden Mile, a bustling stretch of pristine beach lined with palm trees, is perfect for taking in the ocean breeze. Renting a bicycle or simply walking will allow you to soak up the seaside atmosphere as you pass locals and tourists enjoying the sun and surf.

Once you've enjoyed the scenery, head to the uShaka Marine World. This world-class entertainment park seamlessly combines water activities, an aquarium, and a variety of restaurants. Here, you can explore the underwater wonders of the Indian Ocean and even meet a few friendly sea creatures! Don’t miss the dolphin show, which is a must-see for visitors of all ages.

At uShaka Marine World, you can explore the underwater wonders of the Indian Ocean and even meet a few friendly sea creatures! File image As noon approaches, a bite at the Victoria Street Market is in order. This vibrant marketplace offers a rainbow of local delicacies and artisanal products. Sample a traditional bunny chow, a hollowed-out loaf filled with spicy curry and try some of the freshly baked samoosas. The sensory overload of sights, sounds and flavours will leave you craving more. In the afternoon, allow a few hours and head to any of Durban’s amazing malls for some retail therapy or leisurely coffee. You could try the Pavilion Shopping Centre, the Gateway Theatre Of Shopping or Oceans Mall.

As the sun sets, wrap up the day with dinner at any sea-facing restaurant of your choice, where you can savour exquisite cuisine while enjoying spectacular views of the ocean. Most of Durban’s iconic establishments are celebrated for their luxurious dining experience and enchanting atmosphere. Florida Road is renowned for its extensive mix of shops, galleries, and eateries. File image Day 2: Exploring the heart of the city

On your second day, embark on a journey to Durban’s historic city centre where you can visit the City Hall. A ten-minute walk or drive (to be safe) takes you to the Berea, a ridge, where you can soak in scenic views of the city and the harbour while enjoying breakfast at a quaint café. This area is known for its lush gardens and rich birdlife, making it an ideal spot for a peaceful morning.

Next, head to the vibrant Florida Road, renowned for its extensive mix of shops, galleries and eateries. Explore boutique stores and enjoy lunch at one of the many cafés or bistros situated here, where you can taste everything from local dishes to international cuisine. In the afternoon, take a trip to the Durban Botanic Gardens. Founded in 1849, the gardens are a beautiful escape filled with diverse plant species and tranquil walking paths.