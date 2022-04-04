7 fun things to do on the KZN North Coast

KZN’s North Coast has natural beauty, in abundance. From the ocean to the wetlands and openness, it sets the scene for an array of outdoor fun and activities ranging from snorkelling to playing putt-putt.

7 things to do on the KZN North Coast: Pottery painting at Ballito Lifestyle Centre View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pottery (@the.pottery) Creative activities offer the perfect space for getting to know another person while also exercising your artistic skills. On the sunny Dolphin Coast, The Pottery is one-of-a-kind and creative venue located in the Ballito Lifestyle Centre.

Artists of all ages and abilities will enjoy selecting ceramics products - from mugs to bowls and figurines - to decorate and get creative with a range of paints and brushes from their inventory. While you paint, you can also be nibbling on snacks from their menu boasting nutritious cuisine. Outdoor beauty at St Lucia View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isimangaliso Wetland Park (@isimangaliso) iSimangaliso Wetland Park is a huge protected area along the coast of KZN. It stretches 220 kilometres from Cape St Lucia to the Mozambique border and is a World Heritage Site.

The area is dominated by Lake St Lucia and St Lucia Estuary with its network of coastal lakes, dunes, subtropical forests, swamps and wetland systems that are a haven for indigenous fauna and flora. There are many ways to enjoy the beauty that surrounds St Lucia. From bush and beach safaris, hippo and croc boat cruises, Big 5 safaris, bicycle tours and rentals, Zulu cultural tours, and deep-sea fishing - these are just a few of the many activities Explore Thompson’s Bay and see the Hole In The Wall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durban, South Africa (@cityofdurban) Thompson's Bay is situated on the North Coast of Durban. The stretch of beach is tucked behind holiday homes and resorts that fall between Ballito and Shaka's Rock, setting the scene for possibly one of the most stunning beaches. One of the main attractions, apart from the tidal pool and scenery, is the Hole in the Wall. Pathways wind around the rocky terrain, leading you to the natural wonder which has an especially wonderful view at sunrise. Ocean activities in Cape Vidal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whale (@whale.ingram) At low tide, Cape Vidal offers excellent snorkelling and a variety of interesting rock pools to explore. Birds abound in the marshes and coastal woodland surrounding St Lucia and Bhangazi lakes, as well as Reedbuck and other antelope, and of course, crocodiles. In this area, there are six circling road routes to discover. Humpback Whales can be seen in the sea during the winter months as they migrate up the East coast of South Africa on their way to Mozambique to give birth, while Leatherback and Loggerhead sea turtles come ashore to lay their eggs during the summer.

Family fun at Sugar Rush Park View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Rush (@sugarrushkzn) Sugar Rush is a destination to find adventure, excitement, or calm in an outdoor setting with activities for the whole family, located among the farmlands of inland Ballito. Spend a relaxing day visiting the many sights, stopping in for a cup of coffee and a show, or celebrating a special occasion with us.

Sugar Rush has something for everyone, from adrenaline-pumping mountain biking to brunching at Food Fundi to wide open grassed areas, a toddler zone, and kids pump track. Make a reservation for a turtle tour at Bhanga Nek View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Turtles of India (@seaturtlesofindia_) Bhanga Nek is a protected region with South Africa's greatest sea turtle population. From November to March, it's the ideal place to view turtles laying their eggs in the sand.

Book a turtle tour (you'll need a guide to see the turtles) and take care not to disturb the turtles or disrupt this delicate ecology. Explore the Litchi Orchard View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Litchi Orchard (@thelitchiorchard) When the weather becomes hot and humid in Durban, litchi season is near. Plump and juicy, litchis are ready when their green skin starts to blush with red which happens closer to December.