African countries band together to showcase the continent’s travel and tourism sector

GEOGRAPHICALLY, Africa is best known for its abundant wildlife, magnificent landscape, melting pot of cultures and intriguing heritage sites – a tourist’s delight. Africa’s Travel Indaba enables African countries, far and wide, to showcase tourism and investment opportunities within the continent, pushing African travel to great heights.

Africa’s Travel Indaba has established itself as the world’s leading African trade show and has brought together about 4 000 international delegates to share the South African experience of travel and tourism.

Alisa Oseiasamoah, president of the Tour Operators Union of Ghana, said when the pandemic hit she thought that the tourism sector would not bounce back.

“Some of my members had to fold their businesses because nothing was happening. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us new ways of managing the tourism industry, and we are able to share that knowledge with other countries. South Africa is huge in the African tourism sector and we are able to bring our business to the country. Big strides have been made in the tourism sector in terms of comparing South Africa and Ghana. For Ghanaians, we thought at first that tourism is moving out of the shores of Ghana and our domestic tourism sector was on the verge of collapsing, as we did not know what to expect with the pandemic and state of travel and tourism. This led us to promote our own domestic tourism and it worked – we now see the prospects of tourism.