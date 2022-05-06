Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 is an all-round success for the tourism and travel sector

KwaZulu-Natal is back in the travel and hospitality game in a major way and there is no stopping the province aiming to become the jewel in Africa’s tourism crown. This much was clear after the impressive showing by Tourism KZN and its partners at the 2022 Africa’s Travel Indaba, which has set the benchmark for a bigger and better travel expo next year.

Africa’s Travel Indaba is a platform for all tourism players and exhibitors to showcase their best tourism products and offerings to the world. SOUTH AFRICA - ANAPIX - Durban - Phindile Cibane of Nela Kahle beads during Africa Travel Indaba at Durban ICC. Speaking at a wrap-up media briefing, Phindile Makwakwa, acting CEO of Tourism KZN, said there had been incredible teamwork between the sister organisations – Tourism KZN, Durban Tourism, South African Tourism and the Durban ICC. “This year, KZN came back on the international calendar and demonstrated to the world that the province was ready to host Africa’s Travel Indaba despite the challenges faced in the past two years. Africa’s Travel Indaba is a platform for small enterprises and exhibitors who are hungry to showcase their tourism offerings to the world,” she said.

Tourism KZN looks forward to hosting more international delegates at next year’s Africa Travel Indaba. Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, chief conventions bureau officer of South African Tourism, said she is grateful to have had a team that worked extremely hard to make Africa’s Travel Indaba a success. “Africa’s Travel Indaba was a chance to reconnect with many people from all over the world. There were 18 African countries, 655 exhibitors, 965 buyers and 377 media hosted at this year’s Africa Travel Indaba. Also, there were 14 000 meetings that took place during Africa’s Travel Indaba.”

Nhlapo added that South Africa will go back to the tourists’ arrivals levels of 2019 and the country will come back bigger and better for next year’s Indaba. Winile Mntungwa, deputy head of Durban Tourism, said it was good to have people from different parts of the world attending Africa’s Travel Indaba. “There had to be swift turnaround times on getting the surrounding areas in Durban ready for the Africa’s Travel Indaba and to welcome tourism and trade delegates to a clean city, especially following the recent floods in KZN.

“The city has been buzzing with thousands of delegates. Thank you to the people and the organisations for making this prestigious event such a success,” she said. Mntungwa added that the projections for the 2022 Africa’s Travel Indaba were 3 700 visitors, a direct spend of R29 million and R72.5 million contribution to the City’s GDP with 145 jobs created. Lindiwe Rakharebe, CEO of Durban International Convention Centre, said it has been a great honour to host this year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba.