Discover Ladysmith - a town filled with rich history and culture

For thousands of years, the rolling meadows and steadfast rivers made the open plains of the region we now know as Ladysmith an ideal environment for its first inhabitants, the San people. Today, Ladysmith is a historic town in the Uthukela District of north western KwaZulu-Natal, renowned for its rich variety of battlefields, monuments and memorials commemorating those who fought in the Anglo-Zulu War and the second Boer War.

Located on the banks of the Klip River, the town serves as a gateway to the central and northern Drakensberg, which boasts a subtropical highland climate with warm summers and cool, dry winters - making it an ideal holiday destination all year round. Ladysmith has a historic past, as it was an important transition point for fortune hunters en route to the Transvaal gold fields and diamond discoveries at Kimberley. The Ladysmith Siege Museum houses 6 000 documents relating to the Siege and the Boer War

Be sure to discover the Ladysmith Town Hall, which features the artillery pieces Castor and Pollux; the Siege Museum, which houses 6 000 documents relating to the Siege and the Boer War; and the Platrand Imperial Light Horse Memorial. Another popular attraction in Ladysmith is the Culture Centre, a township shack tribute to the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. If visitors are keen to explore just outside of Ladysmith, head to the Burgher Memorial, the Soofie Mosque, the Mohandas Gandhi statue at the Lord Vishnu Temple, and the South African Infantry Battalion.

Family activities to be enjoyed by visitors in Ladysmith include horse riding, visiting the Le Suaur Cheetah Project, golfing at Ladysmith Golf Club, hiking the Black Wildebeest Hiking Trail, and exploring Weenen Game Reserve. KwaZulu Weavers is a popular attraction where one can purchase handwoven carpets and candles, play a game of mini putt-putt and enjoy treats at the Waffle Hut. While visitors are in town, they should be sure to travel to the Qeduzi Dam, Spioenkop Nature Reserve, Chelmsford Nature Reserve, and the Nambiti Hills Private Game Reserve, one of the most popular destinations in KZN with Big Five viewing.

The five-star game reserve provides intimate and luxurious accommodation amid spectacular African beauty, and is a haven of sophistication surrounded by wild terrain. This getaway is perfect for all those looking for privacy and romance combined with the thrill of seeking the Big Five; while the quiet comfort of the lodge terrace with its exquisite views is ideal for those who simply want time to reflect, surrounded by nature. Other places of interest in Ladysmith include the Ladysmith Country Club, The All-Saints Church, Manchester Fort, Maiden Castle, Caesar’s Camp, Bell’s Koppie, War Graves Cemetery, and Old Stone Fortification. There are several accommodation options, from guest houses to game lodges, available in Ladysmith. These include the Donga La Boutique, Oyengeni Guesthouse, Ndaba Guest House, Trenchgula Game Farm & Guest Lodge, James iLenge Mountain Lodge, Mountain Vew Lodge and Sifumasa Guest house.