Vuyile Madwantsi KwaZulu-Natal is one place in South Africa where you are guaranteed summer all-year-round. From its sandy beaches and blue skies to mountainous tops along the countryside – KZN has a myriad of activities that won’t leave you lacking in entertainment.

Here are a few places to explore in Richards bay and Newcastle, if you find yourself in Zululand. The Bon Hotel Empangeni is located in the heart of the Empangeni business district. It's 15 kilometres to Richards Bay and is located halfway between Durban and Swaziland. The Bon Hotel combines simplicity with understated style and boasts 55 tastefully decorated rooms, an in-house restaurant, bar and four meeting rooms seating up to 230 delegates. St Lucia Ecolodge is set in a lush tropical garden with breathtaking views over the St Lucia Wetlands and Estuary Mouth of Lake St. Lucia, where it meets the warm Indian Ocean. St Lucia Ecolodge is hard to beat, both as a destination and venue.

Umfolozi Hotel Casino and Convention Resort is ideally located near King Shaka International Airport and offers a range of venues ideal for big groups, intimate or business. While some may need a list of reasons why they should visit the beach, the beach can have profound effects on your overall health and most will agree with its benefits. The reality is that only a handful may know and understand the benefits of beach and outdoor adventures – rejuvenation is one. For those seeking entertainment outside the busy and congested city hub, an escape is possible. Richards bay marine is best known for boat cruises and fun water activities, such as jet skiing.

Nothing beats hiking the nearby wilderness. Esikhaleni king Cetshwayo beach (beach hike) and camp site will cater to all your adventurous needs, fishing and outdoor fun. Newcastle is a charming town situated North of Durban and is well-known for fostering young talent. One of Newcastles’ very own local deejay/producer, RoqueSA, is one of the line-up performances at Mojo’s Car Wash & Grill marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. For a more scenic adventure, Biggarsberg Horse Trials might just be what the doctor ordered – open grasslands in an area that is of great beauty.

