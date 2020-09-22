Indulge in an unique experience in the heart of Zululand this tourism month

With Tourism Month being this September, Tourism KZN encourages visitors to take a leap and travel to the unspoilt heart of KZN and experience its travel offerings under the theme ‘tourism and rural development’. Now that the chill of winter has passed and the freshness of spring beckons and with health, safety and holidays at reduced rates, nature-seekers and adventurous visitors can spend quality time with loved ones in KZN. Experience the unique richness of the nature reserve life and ride alongside the Big Five at Mkuze Falls private five-star game reserve nestled between the Kruger National Park and the Zululand Coast. With lockdown level two reopening the doors of holiday resorts and inter-provincial travel being permitted, KZN game lodges have come back to life. One of only two private game reserves in the region, Mkuze Falls offers thrilling experiences, morning and afternoon game drives and bird walks followed by an array of mouth-watering treats, and the joys of luxurious scented oils and hot stones to massage away stress and strains.

The sound and beauty of water falling seeps into your soul.

For bird-lovers, Mkuze Falls and its wetlands have sight of more than 430 species of birds in the nature reserve. More specifically, the reserve is home to the Fish Eagle, Giant Kingfisher, Narina Trogon and the spectacular purple-crested Lourie to mention a few.

Abundant species of antelope are also resident in the reserve and the mysterious Nyala is seen here, more than anywhere else.

Your game drive guide will find an ideal spot to enjoy a sun-downer, which is traditionally an African safari experience to listen to the sounds as night approaches and watch a beautiful sunset as the day ends. The game vehicles are comfortable and are at a height which presents good game viewing and ample opportunities for photography.

Mkuze Falls lodge features nine luxuriously appointed thatched chalets and one safari suite. All rooms have breath-taking views. Private plunge-pools and an outdoor shower provides a wild but intimate touch, alongside the gratifying luxury of an air-conditioned bedroom.

Relax in the spacious lounge, view wildlife from the elevated wooden deck, sip cocktails in the swimming pool or recount your sightings of the day in the bar.

Staff have been trained on how to sanitise rooms and manage social distancing, with no physical contact with guests.

All the cosy rooms have picture postcard views of the Mkuze river, bush and mountains. Taste South African food with a classy flair, including many traditional dishes, under the moonlit sky or in the boma to the sounds of tribal song and dance.