Kid-friendly KZN activities for the family on a budget

If you are on a budget, KwaZulu-Natal has plenty of cost-effective activities for the entire family, which will come in handy during the school holidays. Here is a list of budget-friendly activities you should try when you’re in the province.

Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve, South Coast Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve is home to many hiking trails that introduce you to stunning birds and wildlife in the region. The 2 189 ha nature reserve boasts a wide variety of different habitats, including forest, grasslands, rivers, wetlands, cliff faces and dams. Be on the lookout for zebra, blue wildebeest, bushbuck, mountain and common reedbuck. There is also a picnic site. Entry costs are R30 per adult, R15 for children under 15. To make a booking, call 033 845 1000 or email [email protected] Durban Funworld, Durban

Durban's iconic beachfront amusement park, Durban Funworld, is a must-visit attraction. Parents and children will spend hours occupied at this city gem, whether they enjoy the fun-filled rides or the cable car, which boasts some grand views of the Durban beachfront and its architecture. Rides start from R30. For more information, visit www.durbanfunworld.com/ Phezulu Safari Park, Durban Phezulu Safari Park, nestled in the Valley of 1000 Hills, is a 35-minute journey from Durban. The park was once a Zulu village before it transformed into an activity spot. Travellers have many options to choose from and there’s activities to keep everyone occupied, from the crocodile and snake park, Zulu dancing and cultural experience to segway tours and game drives. Tours run every hour and activities rates start from R50. For more information, visit www.phezulusafaripark.co.za/

Flag Animal Farm, Northern KZN Flag Animal Farm in Northern KwaZulu-Natal is known as one of the country’s best animal farms. Home to more than 1000 animals, birds, reptiles, wolves and alpacas – this Ballito gem has almost 80 percent of rescued animals. There are daily shows, including reptile interactions, a milking show and wolf interaction. Entry cost is R55 per person. For more information, call 032 947 2018. Dlinza Forest Aerial Boardwalk, Zululand

Dlinza Forest Aerial Boardwalk is ideal for a family day out, especially if you are a nature lover. During the tour along the long-stretch of boardwalk built above the forest, visitors will learn about the 131 species of trees, 84 species of butterflies and 65 bird species. One of the highlights is the 20-metre high tower that boasts unbelievable views of the forest. Embark on a hike and unwind at the bird hide. Rates are R40 for adults and R10 for children under 18 years. For more information, call 035 474 4029. Mac Banana, South Coast Mac Banana, once home to a 50-year old farmhouse, old outbuildings and sheds, is now an adventure site for all ages.

Among the attractions are a food and wine emporium, animal farm, butterfly dome tours and adventure activities such as zip-lining and paintball. Try the famous banana milkshakes and cinnamon pancakes at the Banana Café and Pancake Bar. Entry is free, but individual rates apply for the activities. For more information, visit www.macbanana.com/ Thompson’s Bay Beach, Dolphin Coast Enjoy a family beach day out at Thompson’s Bay on the Dolphin Coast. The beach is among the most sought after beaches in the country and features many viewpoints, a tidal pool and other adventures. The best time to visit is during sunrise or sunset. Entry is free.