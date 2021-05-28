National roadshow promoting Durban kicks into top gear

Johannesburg - Durban Tourism has taken to the road to encourage South Africans to visit and rediscover Durban – “the warmest place to be”.

The local tourism authority embarked on an interprovincial destination promotion roadshow last week, with Gauteng as its first stopover. The roadshow forms part of Durban Tourism’s Winter Campaign rollout and consists of a series of nationwide activations and events to meet operators, stakeholders and media, with the purpose of promoting Durban as a the prefect all-year-round destination.

The Durban Tourism roadshow is a collaborative effort between Durban Tourism and some of its key partners in the industry. Centred on the call to visit Durban and rediscover the hidden gems it has to offer, it will also serve as a promotional precursor to the Vodacom Durban July.

Some parts of the campaign will also see Durban Tourism partner with its home soccer team AmaZulu FC, which has enjoyed a dramatic rise to the current number two spot of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The main campaign elements include a mix of activations at malls and petrol stations, stand consumer activations, media activations, City parades with the renowned Rickshaw Bus and AmaZulu FC, as well as trade and media networking sessions.

Durban’s beloved Rickshaw bus is always on the move.

After kicking off in Gauteng (May 13 to 23), the roadshow will now move on to several other provinces including Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

Mpumalanga - May 27 and 28

Limpopo - May 29 and 30

Western Cape - June 2 to 6

“Durban is the ultimate holiday destination for families, regardless of the season. The City is also a preferred venue for business meetings and conferences. With our interprovincial roadshow, we aim to remind the public that although we are still facing a pandemic, our doors are open for business and we urge our visitors to continue to adhere to the safety regulations. Enjoy our city in a responsible manner,” said eThekwini Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Durban Tourism Deputy Head, Winile Mntungwa said: “Durban is the warmest place to be and we get to host our premium outdoor event, the Vodacom Durban July, in the middle of winter. That on its own is a testament to the fantastic weather we enjoy all year round in the city.

“We this interprovincial roadshow, we are embarking on an aggressive search for a slice of the highly contested domestic tourism sector pie.”

For more information on what Durban has to offer, visit: www.visitdurban.travel