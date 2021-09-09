Premier Hotels & Resorts is one of the country’s leading independent hospitality groups, with a portfolio of 24 breathtaking properties across South Africa. The hotel group offers unforgettable stay experiences in incredible locations, with comfortable accommodation and easy access to surrounding attractions. Whether it’s a relaxing getaway for two, fun for the family, the perfect retreat or conference - Premier Hotels has got the perfect getaway for you. The group continued its national expansion with the opening of the brand new, 4-star Premier Hotel Umhlanga offering spectacular Indian Ocean views and the 3-star Premier Splendid Inn Umhlanga, along with an impressive conference centre all-in-one complex situated on the uMhlanga Ridge.

The brand new, 4-star Premier Hotel Umhlanga. Premier Resort Cutty Sark in Scottburgh, situated on the beachfront, is set amid 14 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, unspoilt indigenous vegetation and 180-degree sea views, with the grassy embankments leading to golden sandy beaches. In addition to comfortable accommodation, guests will also find amenities like a swimming pool, bar, pizza oven and a restaurant terrace. The world-renowned Aliwal Shoal diving experience is nearby, with Scuba Xcursion Dive Centre onsite offering various ocean activities for adventure-seekers. Premier Resort The Moorings, Knysna, situated on four-and-a-half hectares of pristine natural beauty, is a superb spot from which to explore Knysna. It is set in idyllic surroundings on the banks of the lagoon, amid enchanted, woodland gardens - and you’ll find a man-made beach area with a rim-flow pool overlooking the Knysna Estuary.

Premier Resort The Moorings, Knysna Just outside East London is Premier Mpongo Private Game Reserve that offers you everything you need for a memorable bush break. Enjoy awe-inspiring game viewing experiences on 3 500 hectares of conservation land, retreat with a good book or enjoy a hearty meal. Check in at Premier Hotel The Winkler and set off on an adventure across the rich African landscape. Explore the magnificent, scenic Panorama Route, said to be one of the continent’s greatest natural wonders. With awe inspiring landscapes and plenty of activities to choose from, an unforgettable getaway awaits.

If you’re considering a Drakensberg destination that boasts scenic trails to a nearby waterfall, horse rides up the mountain to Lesotho and 4X4 excursions up the Sani Pass, there’s Premier Resort Sani Pass. Aside from its magnificent setting, you can also traverse the Ezemvelo Nature Reserve, which is populated by eland and has plenty of hiking and biking trails for those who are adventurous at heart. Alternatively, try the newly-renovated Premier Hotel Quatermain, a sophisticated hotel that is an oasis in Sandton. This boutique hotel is perfectly located in Morningside and offers a tranquil escape away from the crowds, but is still close enough to the buzz of Jozi. Check-in for some me-time, enjoy a quiet cocktail in the boutique bar lounge or the pool terrace, indulge with a hearty meal at the contemporary bistro or enjoy a picnic in the landscaped gardens. Premier Hotels & Resorts is proud to showcase genuine, caring hospitality and guests can rest assured with the Premier CleanCheck promise, knowing that strict safety practices are in place. No matter where you go, you will feel welcome year-round, so what better way to explore the beauty of South Africa than with a local staycation.