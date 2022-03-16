Public urged to vote in Durban Tourism Business Awards

IT’S all systems go for the second phase of the inaugural Durban Tourism Business Awards. This exciting phase, which opened on Friday, March 11 at 8am, allows the public to vote for the various tourism products that were entered into the competition. Voting will remain open until 11pm on Friday, March 18 – and the public are encouraged to have their say by casting votes online. To cast your vote, simply go to durbantourismawards.com.

Story continues below Advertisment

Public voting is only open for the Service Excellence Category, which encompasses six subcategories customarily experienced by tourists. The awards that are open for public vote are Rickshaw Pullers, Tour Operators, Accommodation, Visitor Experiences, Tourist Guides, Meetings, Exhibitions, and Special Events Venues. Physical inspections for each category will be conducted by an independent panel of judges, Durban Tourism product quality inspectors and auditors.

Story continues below Advertisment

The first phase of the awards saw around 200 business owners entering their tourism products. The awards, which are scheduled to take place in May, are designed to reward excellence in the Durban tourism sector. They further aim to create awareness about the importance of tourism in growing the local, provincial and national economy, and the need to incentivise tourism products, especially with Covid-19 and the impact it has had on the tourism sector. EThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda said the public will be voting based on their experience of these attractions. This will assist the independent panel of judges to reward deserving establishments.

Story continues below Advertisment