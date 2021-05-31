What’s not to love about Durban and its splendour

Johannesburg - Durban Tourism’s national roadshow will point its wheels towards the Western Cape as the team gets ready to spread the Durban heatwave, following a successful run in other provinces.

Durban Tourism’s winter campaign is promoting Durban as the perfect winter destination. The local tourism authority's vision is to position Durban as the preferred “must-visit” tourism destination; one that provides a unique experience and is supported by world-class facilities and infrastructure.

The Durban Tourism team embarked on a national roadshow to encourage South Africans to visit and rediscover Durban as “the warmest place to be”.

The first stop was Gauteng, which reached a celebratory crescendo with a special trade and networking session held at The Munro Boutique Hotel in Sandton on Friday, May 21. Thereafter, Mpumalanga and Limpopo got to experience the splendour of the “warmest place to be” with activations at M4 Shell Ultra City, Riverside Mall, The Prestige Lifestyle Centre, Mall of the North, N1 Shell Ultra City and Plk Chisanyama (Waterland). Western Cape is next and will experience a bit of Durban from June 2 to 6.

Whether you are more about that beach-life, love the thrill of an adventure, or are intrigued by the rich and diverse history of Durban – you’re sure to fall in love with all this vibrant city has to offer.

Here are some of the must-see places to visit in Durban:

KwaMuhle Museum

Situated in central Durban, the iconic KwaMuhle Museum is ideal for the whole family. Here you can explore what life was like in Durban during the apartheid era. Exhibits include photographic prints of township life and the contributions of the many “ordinary people” who laid the foundations of Durban’s development as one of Africa’s leading cities.

The Ohlange Institute

The Ohlange Institute in Inanda was the first education institution built for non-whites in South Africa. Founded in 1900 by the first ANC president, John Dube, it later became a school and eventually a heritage site.

The site is also iconic because it is here that former president, Nelson Mandela chose to cast his vote in 1994, in the country’s historic, first democratic elections.

After casting his ballot, Madiba visited the grave of John Dube and said: “Mr President, I have come to report to you that South Africa is free today.”

Max’s Lifestyle

Max’s Lifestyle Village in uMlazi was voted as one of the best restaurants in the world. Offering the best in township cuisine and lifestyle, it’s the perfect place to cool down after a warm, sunny day in Durban, and enjoy a scrumptious shisa nyama meal.

Max’s Lifestyle in uMlazi V Section is a hit with local and international visitors. Picture: MaryAnne Isaac

uShaka Marine World

A trip to Durban would not be complete without a visit to this world-class aquarium and water park. Here, the whole family can get a crystal-clear, up-close view of some of the colourful corals, fish and exquisite sea creatures that inhabit the KwaZulu-Natal coastline. You can even get friendly with the fishes at Snorkel Lagoon, which is part of Sea Animal Encounters Island.

Dolphins dive during a performance at uShaka Marine World - one of the major tourist attractions in the coastal city. Picture: Werner Beukes, SAPA

Mini Town

This is one of Durban’s best-loved attractions. As its name suggests, Mini Town is a collection of scaled-down versions of some of Durban’s most well-known buildings and iconic landmarks. Among its most popular features are the rail network with trains continually on the go, and the airport complete with aeroplanes. The harbour scene features a tug and ships travelling around the harbour.

The buildings reach just above knee height (for the average adult) and provide you with a perspective that could never be appreciated when walking through the city.

A visit to Mini Town is an enchanting and interesting way for both young and old to acquaint themselves with Durban.

* Mini Town is closed on Tuesdays during June.

For more about Durban – the warmest place to be – visit www.visitdurban.travel