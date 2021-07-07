Where to adventure in the Drakensberg

The Drakensberg is the ultimate winter destination – so why not escape to the mountains for a few days where the family can relax or go on exhilarating explorations. You’ll be spoilt for choice with grand views, whether you are travelling to the northern, southern or central Drakensberg. The Drakensberg is also the perfect road trip option for people travelling from Durban. The drive, under three hours, boasts picturesque landscapes and quaint hidden attractions along the route. Start the journey early to have more time to enjoy the stunning mountain surroundings. Here are some adventurous activities to try on your next trip to the Berg:

Adventure at All Out Adventures All Out Adventures, located in the northern Drakensberg, off the R74, midway between Johannesburg and Durban, offers activities for all ages. These include zipline, canopy tours, paintball, mountain biking and quad biking. If you are brave, you can conquer the King Swing, a 17-meter free fall and swing from a treetop suspension bridge. The famed attraction opens daily, with activities starting from as little as R190, depending on the number of people. Visit www.alloutadventures.co.za/

Horseriding at Alpine Heath Resort Go on an afternoon horse riding experience at Alpine Heath Resort. The one-hour trail ride boasts views of the Amphithéâtre and the dramatic mountains. Guests will have to stay at the resort to enjoy the activity. A one-hour ride costs R200 per person. Visit www.aha.co.za/alpine-heath-resort/ Sunrise hot air balloon ride

Nothing makes waking up at the crack of dawn more worthwhile than a sunrise hot air balloon ride. This exhilarating activity let’s you enjoy a spectacular aerial view of the berg and its surrounding areas. Hosted by Hot Air Ballooning SA, the adventure takes place at Champagne Valley. The family-friendly activity lasts three to four hours, including travel time. It's safe for everyone over the age of 5. The activity is weather permitting. Rates start from R2750 per person, including breakfast. Email [email protected] or call 083 446 9423. Paragliding in Southern Drakensberg Nestled in Bulwer in the southern Drakensberg, Wild Sky Paragliding offers a once-in-a-lifetime activity for the courageous. Take off takes place at Bulwer Mountain, and the company describes its paragliding adventure as follows: “The southern Drakensberg offers spectacular views with extremely good flying conditions. As you gain altitude, there are views of the Drakensberg and the rolling hills of KwaZulu-Natal.” Rates start from R1 250 per person. Visit www.wildsky.co.za/

Go on a hike No trip to the Drakensberg is complete without a hike. There are plenty to choose from, ranging from short to medium and long hikes. If you’re looking for a hike that isn't too strenuous, then book a two-hour hike at