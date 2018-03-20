A lot of products claim to make life better, but there’s an eternal truth that everyone eventually learns through wistful action: travel will truly make you happier. In fact, a recent study at Cornell University found that putting money towards experiences (like a once-in-a-lifetime trip) is more likely to bring lasting happiness than spending it on material objects. The destination isn’t quite as important as just starting the voyage. The just-released 2018 World Happiness Report lists Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden as the Top 5 happiest places in the world.

As the International Day of Happiness descends upon us, Luxury Gold wants to send travellers to the happiest places on earth by bringing back the golden era of travel in exquisite style and comfort. The top spot on our own list is the magical country of Bhutan, a place so peacefully content, that it was the originator of the celebration.

A former Prime Minister of Bhutan first proposed a World Happiness Day to the United Nations in 2011 to call attention to a worldwide focus on citizens’ happiness and well-being.

Magnificent Nepal & Bhutan

There is nowhere in the world like the stunning Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan. Often called ‘the happiest place on earth’, Bhutan regularly reports a Gross National Happiness Index numbers in the nineties, calling attention to its citizens as the most joyous in the world.

Luxury Gold’s 10-day journey to Bhutan visits the capital Punakha Dzong and the Buddhist sacred monastery of Chimi Lhakhang where guests can enjoy the spectacular views and the peace that emanates from the 15th century temple. After an evening of Bhutanese cooking demonstrations, a private traditional mask dance and cultural show will delight guests and truly show off the joys found in Bhutan.

Timeless Scandinavia

The countries of Scandinavia are routinely at the tops of most lists about happy places in the world. From the stunning slopes and rich chocolates of Switzerland to the marketplaces and natural geothermal water wonders of Iceland, the regions of Scandinavia are legendary.

While on this 13-day journey, guests will enjoy days filled with delightful excursions such as a leisurely cruise through the Dutch-style waterways of Gothenburg, Sweden for a glimpse into the region’s history, and a moving musical recital in a museum music hall devoted to composer and pianist Edvard Grieg in Bergen, Norway.

A truly exquisite experience is a guided kayaking expedition past awe-inspiring waterfalls and towering mountains in Geiranger, Norway. Being in the presence of these magnificent natural wonders will put a smile on any face.

Majestic Switzerland

Regularly ranked among the top three happiest countries in the world, Switzerland oftentimes seems like a fantasy. From the chocolates to the picture-perfect vistas of the region, Switzerland is a dreamlike world.

On this 11-day journey, guests will stop at St Moritz for a nature guide through the mountain’s scenic views and amazing alpine scenery before hopping aboard the Glacier Express, a world-famous train, for unparalleled panorama of snow-covered peaks.

The bliss of the locals is sure to rub off during an orientation walk of Geneva, culminated with a dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant, La Ferme de l’Hospital, a 17th century farmhouse serving innovative cuisine complimented by delicious local wines.

