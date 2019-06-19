Take the Blue Train to the Vodacom Durban July

If you really want to arrive in style, consider taking the Blue Train to the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday 6 July.



The route, Pretoria to Durban has some of the most amazing views of the South African landscape. Add in the luxury of the Blue Train — five course silver service gourmet dinner, a range of fine wines and spirits, Cuban cigars, plush accommodation, a personal butler on call 24 hours to cater to your every need, and on-board entertainment including fun roulette and poker tables.





This is a winning combination.





The itinerary





There are four travel packages available.





The Blue Train will depart Pretoria on Friday, 5 July at 4 pm to arrive in Durban on Saturday.





You could opt for an overnight, one-way journey with or without marquee access, or the all-inclusive package, which includes accommodation over the weekend, to depart Durban on Sunday, 7 July and arrive in Pretoria on Monday, 8 July.





Your voyage begins at The Blue Train’s VIP Lounge in Pretoria on Friday, 5 July.





After a day’s worth of indulgence, the train will pull into the Durban Station on Saturday morning. For that final touch of magic, The Blue Train’s partner, L’Oreal have made available a beauty team who will give you a final beauty check before you step out.



