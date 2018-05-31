The Capital On The Park, the new half-billion rand business resort in the heart of Sandton on Katherine Street, has opened its doors, introducing an exciting and fast-paced venue to the Joburg social scene. “International corporates have re-drawn the Sandton skyline with brave and bold silhouettes, but there’s been little focus on creating new and exciting spaces for after-hours relaxation and entertainment,” says Marc Wachsberger, managing director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments. “We have built a business resort so that busy executives can enjoy work, stay and play all in one exciting destination. Our version of a resort is for travellers looking for a hotel where they can be sociable when they aren’t working or resting.”

The Capital On The Park combines the best of a beach resort with an infinity pool, sun deck and spa with the sophistication of a business hotel perfectly. The resort features a signature outdoor Champagne Bar, social bar and restaurant with menus carefully created to showcase the latest food trends. As with all entertainment venues at The Capital On The Park, these premium destinations welcome all guests – whether they are resident at the hotel or not.

While Sandton is at the pulse of Africa’s heartbeat during the day, the people that make it exciting tend to leave the district at night as existing entertainment offerings in the area are staid and stale, still offering the same experiences they did 10 years ago.

The Capital On The Park changes that with entertainment options for long-stay guests, overnight business travellers, and city residents seeking somewhere new and exciting to blow off steam at the end of a busy day. Visitors to the resort can enjoy after-work cocktails listening to local beats from resident DJ’s every Friday night, and pool parties and themed buffets are also planned to keep things exciting over the weekend.

Unique in the city with its blend of residential and hotel apartments, The Capital On The Park is the new backdrop for closing and celebrating ground-breaking deals, hosting special events like a wedding or just simply rejoicing in all that the good life has to offer at its diverse hospitality and entertainment destinations.

The new business resort is home to more than 300 rooms, made up of a mixture of one-, and two-bedroom standard apartments, and a massive conference centre that seats 500 delegates, a 24/7 on-the-go deli, restaurants, and a gym with its own personal trainer and specialised fitness classes.

“The Capital On The Park sets the benchmark in accommodation, conferencing and entertainment in the heart of Sandton, and truly responds to the city’s fast-paced demand for contemporary living, seamless business, and on-trend entertainment,” concludes Wachsberger.